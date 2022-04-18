Meet the Prospect: Sauce Gardner

How he stacks up: Gardner is rated the top cornerback and No. 5 overall prospect in the draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

He comes in at No. 9 on Pro Football Focus' list of the Top 150 players in this draft. He's the No. 3 prospect on Daniel Jeremiah's most recent update of his Top 100 in this class, behind only Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu.

Gardner is the No. 5 overall prospect on Scouts Inc.'s rankings, and he checks in at No. 4 on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board.

What he had to say: "You know just me being able to come on the field and change the team," Gardner said at the Combine when asked why he's the best cornerback in this draft.