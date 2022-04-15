Meet the Prospect: Christian Watson

How he stacks up: Jeremiah lists Watson as the No. 45 prospect in his latest ranking of the Top 50 players in the draft. Jeremiah lists six receivers ahead of Watson in the rankings.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Watson at No. 10 among this year's receiver class, and the No. 61 overall prospect in his Top 100.

He comes in at No. 45 on Scout Inc.'s ranking of the top prospects. He's No. 74 on PFF's Big Board.

What he had to say: "I've been trying to grow and continue to get better at throughout this process and throughout college as well has always been my speed at the top of my routes. I'm a fast guy vertically, just being able to incorporate that into the intermediate routes as well," Watson said at the Combine of things he's trying to improve on heading in the NFL.