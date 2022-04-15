Lions Legends share their thoughts on Detroit hosting 2024 Draft

14 / 19

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled just shy of the goal line by Baltimore Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott (32) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. Landry, who did not return to the game after that play, remains in concussion protocol following the game in which he caught eight passes for a career-high 167 yards in Sunday's 40-25 victory. Coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that Landry is still out, and it's not yet known if he'll be available Monday night when the Browns (2-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-0). Landry has also been returning punts this season. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)