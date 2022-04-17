2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest the Lions

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner's career blossomed at the University of Cincinnati, but he hasn't forgotten that his roots are in Detroit.

Gardner is the top rated cornerback in this year's draft. Some projections have him being picked as high as fourth overall by the New York Jets.

Gardner spoke at his Combine media interview about the heights the Bear Cats ascended to in his three seasons at Cincinnati and the support he got from his family and the coaching staff at Detroit Martin Luther King.

Cincinnati went 13-0 before losing to Alabama in the national championship tournament.

"Cincinnati always came to visit me," Gardner said. "They talked to me a lot. They said they had something planned. I wanted to be a part of what they had going on."

The support he got from home was even more valuable.

"What I did have was a mother (Alisa) who always made the impossible possible," Gardner said. "Things that I wanted, she would give me a hard time when I'm asking for it ... She's my hero.

"Detroit's not a place where anybody can live. You have to be strong minded or you'll fall by the wayside. I had strict parents."