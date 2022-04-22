Meet the Prospect: Christian Harris

Key observations: A high school receiver and defensive back, Harris made the transition to linebacker and started as a true freshman for Nick Saban, which says a lot. He would go on to start 40 of 41 games in his Alabama career.

Harris was a semifinalist for the Butkus and Lombardi awards this past season.

What they had to say about him: "Harris is an explosive linebacker with intriguing upside, who improved every week. Against the pass, he's been asked to cover RBs, TEs and occasionally slot receivers. He has the speed to match up and can find/play the ball, as evidenced by a deft pass breakup vs. LSU. He is quick to identify screens and then explodes to make the play. He is an excellent tackler in space.