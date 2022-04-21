KEY QUESTIONS: Has trade talk for No. 2 pick increased leading into draft?

Would Holmes consider trading up to No. 1?

It sounds like that's not really in the cards.

"It's like I always say, if we have that conviction on that player, and it's like, 'Look, it just makes sense.' We feel like we need to go get that player, we'll go get that player," he said.

"That's not always the case, sometimes you don't feel like you need (to). It's not shunning down on that actual player. Sometimes it's just like, 'Hey, look, we feel pretty good where we're at.' We feel good about this cluster of players that I talked to you about a little bit earlier. We've got them graded pretty evenly, so we'll be in good shape. It was very similar to the Penei (Sewell) situation last year."

Holmes had Sewell graded equally with some of the players taken ahead of him at No. 7, which allowed Holmes to sit back and let the draft come to him.

How does Holmes define 'football character?'

Holmes has made it very clear since taking over as GM last year that football character and fitting into the culture both he and head coach Dan Campbell are trying to build with the Lions is very important when they evaluate players, whether that's college talent entering the NFL or in the free agent market.

"Being a good teammate, being accountable, but then you're talking about passion for football," Holmes said of how he defines football character. "Perseverance, leadership, work ethic, preparation. All those things lead to what we call good football character."

How does Holmes replicate the success the Lions had with their undrafted free agent class last year?

The Lions got terrific contributions from undrafted players like cornerbacks AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs and tight end Brock Wright.

"Our undrafted free agent process is huge," Holmes said.

It's a collaborative process between the scouts and coaches. Holmes said they've improved their process even more this offseason.

"We've always said, Dan (Campbell) and I have always said you can call us the land of opportunity, but we don't care where you come from," Holmes said. "We don't care where you got drafted, what the depth chart looks like where, 'Oh, this guy's a vet,' and all that. We don't care about any of that.