2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 interior defensive linemen that could interest the Lions

One of the deepest and most talented position groups in this year's NFL Draft is the interior defensive line class.

"I can say all across the board I'm seeing positions – like, interior defensive linemen, I think is a strong class," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said this offseason. "That was exhibited down at the Senior Bowl, and that's not even counting the players that weren't invited down there."

It's a versatile group of interior defenders with position versatility and skill sets for every type of NFL scheme. Teams looking for help along their defensive line will find it deep into this draft.

Interior defensive line class draft strength: Elite talent at the top. Players like Jordan Davis (Georgia), Devonte Wyatt (Georgia), Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma) and Travis Jones (Connecticut) have a chance to come in right away and be big-time contributors in the middle of an NFL defense.

Lions' interior defensive line draft priority: Low. The Lions are switching to more of a 4-3 base look that will allow them to go a little bigger upfront and utilize the talents of Brockers, McNeill and Onwuzurike more. Penisini is an underrated rotational player upfront, which gives the Lions four solid options along their interior, with Brockers and Onwuzurike able to potentially play out wide some as well.