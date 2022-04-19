10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who will the Lions select with the No. 2 overall pick?

20man: Quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff heads into 2022 as Detroit's starter after playing really well to finish last season. He's expected to have one of the better offensive lines in the league in front of him, a very respectable run game that should be even better in 2022, a Pro Bowl tight end to throw to, a dynamic pass-catching back in D'Andre Swift and some nice weapons at receiver – with more help potentially on the way at receiver via next week's NFL Draft.

Ben Johnson, who was elevated to pass game coordinator midway through last season and had a direct impact on Goff's improved play the last month and a half of the season, is now Goff's offensive coordinator.

Goff's dead cap number drops from $30 million in 2022 to $10 million in 2023, which is very manageable if the Lions decide to move on after this year.