 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

Mar 27, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Chop Robinson

Position: Edge

School: Penn State

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 254

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: 34.5 inches

Broad: 10-foot-8

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: 4.25 seconds

Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

View photos of NFL prospect Chop Robinson.

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
2 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
4 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) tackles Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
5 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) tackles Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates with cornerback Kalen King (4) after forcing Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) to fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
8 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates with cornerback Kalen King (4) after forcing Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) to fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
9 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
10 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
12 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) forces a fumble by Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) forces a fumble by Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pressures Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
15 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pressures Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he fits: Robinson had a terrific Combine, running in the 4.4s at over 250 pounds and showing he can also play in space. He's an athletic freak with the potential to be a good complement to the players the Lions have assembled opposite Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The big question NFL talent evaluators are asking themselves is why the sack production didn't match the physical tools at the college level. Robinson had just 9.5 sacks combined the last two seasons at Penn State. His combination of size and speed is enticing for NFL coaches to work with, and Robinson is expected to hear his name called  sometime late in the first round or early in the second.

The Lions signed veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport in free agency. He can set an edge and affect the quarterback, and should be a great fit opposite Hutchinson. The Lions also return Josh Paschal, James Houston and John Cominsky, so adding a player like Robinson would really round out that room and give the Lions a lot of versatility and depth along the edge to match their interior might with Alim McNeill and DJ Reader.

Related Links

Key observations: Robinson's unofficial 10-yard split of 1.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine was one of the best for a player his size over the past two decades. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Robinson's split is tied for fourth among edge defenders weighing at least 250 pounds since 2003.

What they had to say about him: "Robinson is an extremely twitched-up edge rusher with limited production. He has average size but is incredibly explosive. As a pass rusher, he has excellent get-off quickness, but it looks odd because of his short/choppy steps. He will cause more stress for OTs when he learns how to lengthen his stride and gain ground. He flashes a nifty two-hand swipe maneuver and a push/pull move.

"He has some tightness that shows up when he gets to the top of his rush. His sack production is limited, but he was very disruptive in every game I studied. He was asked to drop into coverage on occasion and looked comfortable in space. Against the run, he consistently generates knock-back versus head-up blockers, but he struggles versus angle blocks and double teams. He gets washed down the line too often. Overall, Robinson isn't a smooth/bendy type of player, but his mix of speed and power provides a lot of disruption." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL media analyst

Behind the scenes: 2024 Lions free agency 

Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2024 free agency.

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
1 / 37

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
2 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
3 / 37

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
4 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
5 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract with Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Brandon Sosna at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
6 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract with Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Brandon Sosna at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions Assistant General Manager Ray Agnew at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
7 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions Assistant General Manager Ray Agnew at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
8 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
9 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader being interviewed by Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
10 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader being interviewed by Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
11 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
12 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
13 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
14 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
15 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
16 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
17 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
18 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
19 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
20 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson meeting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn before signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
21 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson meeting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn before signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Coach Jim O'Neil at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
22 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Coach Jim O'Neil at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
23 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler and Detroit Lions Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Corey Smith during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
24 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler and Detroit Lions Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Corey Smith during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
25 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
26 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
27 / 37

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) with Detroit Lions Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel Jon Dykema signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
28 / 37

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) with Detroit Lions Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel Jon Dykema signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
29 / 37

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
30 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
31 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
32 / 37

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) talking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
33 / 37

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) talking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
34 / 37

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and his family signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and his family signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and his family signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and his family signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he stacks up: Robinson comes in at No. 23 on Jeremiah's latest Top 50 prospects list. Jeremiah has him as the fourth best edge rusher in the class behind Dallas Turner (Alabama), Jared Verse (Florida State) and Laiatu Latu (UCLA).

The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Robinson as his No. 26 prospect, describing him as a player who 'accelerates 0-to-60 in a blink, creating instant suddenness from his spot to shoot gaps or win races to the corner.' NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Robinson as the fourth best edge player available in his list of the Top 5 at every position behind Turner, Latu and Verse.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Robinson No. 25 on his most recent Big Board of the Top 25 prospects in this draft. Matt Miller of ESPN lists Robinson as his No. 35 prospect, ESPN's Jordan Reid has Robinson as his No. 30 overall prospect and ESPN insider Field Yates ranks Robinson as his No. 21 overall prospect.

What he had to say: "I'd say a guy who can get off the ball, a guy with some speed, a guy that can bend crazy," Robinson said at the Combine of what makes him a good edge rusher. "I think that makes the best pass rusher, a guy that can bend and use his hands.

"I've just been trying to work on my hands and build muscle memory. I feel like I was way more inconsistent last year in using my hands, just relying on my speed. So, I've been working on that, being consistent with my hands and building muscle memory."

Related Content

news

Meet the Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry

Get to know cornerback prospect Kool-Aid McKinstry. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five pro days to keep an eye on this week. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

Get to know wide receiver prospect Adonai Mitchell. 
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency affects predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Graham Barton

Get to know offensive line prospect Graham Barton.
news

Meet the Prospect: Darius Robinson

Get to know defensive line prospect Darius Robinson.
news

TWENTYMAN: 8 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at eight pro days to keep an eye on this week. 
news

Lions' 2024 NFL Draft order set

As it currently stands, the Detroit Lions will have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 2 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at two pro days to keep an eye on this week.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How Combine results affect predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: Post-Combine predictions

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
Advertising