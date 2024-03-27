Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

Name: Chop Robinson
Position: Edge
School: Penn State
Ht/Wt: 6-3, 254
40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds
Bench: Did not bench
Vertical: 34.5 inches
Broad: 10-foot-8
3-cone: Did not run
20-yard shuttle: 4.25 seconds
View photos of NFL prospect Chop Robinson.
How he fits: Robinson had a terrific Combine, running in the 4.4s at over 250 pounds and showing he can also play in space. He's an athletic freak with the potential to be a good complement to the players the Lions have assembled opposite Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
The big question NFL talent evaluators are asking themselves is why the sack production didn't match the physical tools at the college level. Robinson had just 9.5 sacks combined the last two seasons at Penn State. His combination of size and speed is enticing for NFL coaches to work with, and Robinson is expected to hear his name called sometime late in the first round or early in the second.
The Lions signed veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport in free agency. He can set an edge and affect the quarterback, and should be a great fit opposite Hutchinson. The Lions also return Josh Paschal, James Houston and John Cominsky, so adding a player like Robinson would really round out that room and give the Lions a lot of versatility and depth along the edge to match their interior might with Alim McNeill and DJ Reader.
Key observations: Robinson's unofficial 10-yard split of 1.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine was one of the best for a player his size over the past two decades. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Robinson's split is tied for fourth among edge defenders weighing at least 250 pounds since 2003.
What they had to say about him: "Robinson is an extremely twitched-up edge rusher with limited production. He has average size but is incredibly explosive. As a pass rusher, he has excellent get-off quickness, but it looks odd because of his short/choppy steps. He will cause more stress for OTs when he learns how to lengthen his stride and gain ground. He flashes a nifty two-hand swipe maneuver and a push/pull move.
"He has some tightness that shows up when he gets to the top of his rush. His sack production is limited, but he was very disruptive in every game I studied. He was asked to drop into coverage on occasion and looked comfortable in space. Against the run, he consistently generates knock-back versus head-up blockers, but he struggles versus angle blocks and double teams. He gets washed down the line too often. Overall, Robinson isn't a smooth/bendy type of player, but his mix of speed and power provides a lot of disruption." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL media analyst
How he stacks up: Robinson comes in at No. 23 on Jeremiah's latest Top 50 prospects list. Jeremiah has him as the fourth best edge rusher in the class behind Dallas Turner (Alabama), Jared Verse (Florida State) and Laiatu Latu (UCLA).
The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Robinson as his No. 26 prospect, describing him as a player who 'accelerates 0-to-60 in a blink, creating instant suddenness from his spot to shoot gaps or win races to the corner.' NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Robinson as the fourth best edge player available in his list of the Top 5 at every position behind Turner, Latu and Verse.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Robinson No. 25 on his most recent Big Board of the Top 25 prospects in this draft. Matt Miller of ESPN lists Robinson as his No. 35 prospect, ESPN's Jordan Reid has Robinson as his No. 30 overall prospect and ESPN insider Field Yates ranks Robinson as his No. 21 overall prospect.
What he had to say: "I'd say a guy who can get off the ball, a guy with some speed, a guy that can bend crazy," Robinson said at the Combine of what makes him a good edge rusher. "I think that makes the best pass rusher, a guy that can bend and use his hands.
"I've just been trying to work on my hands and build muscle memory. I feel like I was way more inconsistent last year in using my hands, just relying on my speed. So, I've been working on that, being consistent with my hands and building muscle memory."