Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

Key observations: Robinson's unofficial 10-yard split of 1.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine was one of the best for a player his size over the past two decades. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Robinson's split is tied for fourth among edge defenders weighing at least 250 pounds since 2003.

What they had to say about him: "Robinson is an extremely twitched-up edge rusher with limited production. He has average size but is incredibly explosive. As a pass rusher, he has excellent get-off quickness, but it looks odd because of his short/choppy steps. He will cause more stress for OTs when he learns how to lengthen his stride and gain ground. He flashes a nifty two-hand swipe maneuver and a push/pull move.