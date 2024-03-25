What AFC head coaches said about Reader, Robertson & Zeitler

LIONS GETTING 'BALL HAWK' IN ROBERTSON

Detroit added veteran cornerback Amik Robertson in free agency, and Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Monday the Lions are getting a ball hawk and a culture fit.

"You hate to say it, but he's kind of got little man's complex," Pierce said of Robertson. "He plays bigger than what he is. You look at a 5-8, 5-9 guy, but extremely talented and gifted competitor. Sad to see him go but very proud of him."

Robertson had at least four interceptions in each of his three seasons at Louisiana Tech and has two in each of the last two seasons for the Raiders to go along with 15 passes defended as a key contributor and starter.

"He did an extremely good job for us," Pierce said. "Always battled. Was always the next man up and when he got the opportunity this year made the most of it."

Robertson, 25, a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders out of Louisiana Tech in 2020, has played in 52 games over the last four seasons with 21 starts.

He started 12 games last season with 50 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions and six passes defended. Opponents completed less than 60 percent of the passes thrown his way with an 87.4 passer rating and three touchdowns. He's played over 600 snaps (60 percent) in each of the last two seasons.