Meet the Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry

How he stacks up: Brugler lists McKinstry as his No. 29 overall prospect. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists McKinstry as the fourth best cornerback available in the draft behind teammate Terrion Arnold, Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) and Nate Wiggins (Clemson). McKinstry is the No. 42 overall player on NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest Top 50 prospects ranking, but Jeremiah said that if McKinstry ran fast at his pro day, which he did, 'it could really boost his stock.'

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks McKinstry No. 8 at the cornerback position in this draft. ESPN's Jordan Reid has McKinstry as his No. 24 overall prospect in the draft, and ESPN insider Field Yates ranks McKinstry as his No. 42 overall prospect.

What he had to say: "Just me being able to play man and not being afraid to get in one face and to challenge them at the line of scrimmage and being able to run with guys and cut them off and make plays down the field, make plays when they're shorter routes," McKinstry said at the Combine when asked about his best traits as they translate to NFL.