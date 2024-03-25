 Skip to main content
Meet the Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry

Mar 25, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Kool-Aid McKinstry

Position: Cornerback

School: Alabama

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 199

40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds (pro day)

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: 34.5 inches (pro day)

Broad: 10-foot-1 (pro day)

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

Meet the Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry

View photos of NFL prospect Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
1 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) runs by Middle Tennessee linebacker Drew Francis (10) on a punt return during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
2 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) runs by Middle Tennessee linebacker Drew Francis (10) on a punt return during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) tackles Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
4 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) tackles Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) grabs an interception in front of Austin Peay wide receiver Joshua DeCambre (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) grabs an interception in front of Austin Peay wide receiver Joshua DeCambre (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) prepares for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
6 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) prepares for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas receiver Jordan Whittington, runs after a catch while defended by Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
7 / 15

Texas receiver Jordan Whittington, runs after a catch while defended by Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrates on the field during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
8 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrates on the field during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) prepares to defend a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) prepares to defend a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry jumps in the broad jump at Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
10 / 15

Former Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry jumps in the broad jump at Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) grins after a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
11 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) grins after a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) and Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
12 / 15

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) and Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) warms up before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
13 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) warms up before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
14 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, center, tackles Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan (82) during the first half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
15 / 15

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, center, tackles Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan (82) during the first half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
How he fits: McKinstry was a three-year starter at Alabama. Starting as a true freshman at that program doesn't happen a lot. McKinstry has the physical tools, and is also smart and plays with discipline.

He gave up 19 receptions on 39 targets this past season for just 205 yards and one touchdown. He's very smooth in coverage and is equally as good in zone coverage as he is in man. He's not a super aggressive tackler in the run game, but that's something he'll learn quickly he needs to add to his game at the NFL level.

Some draft analysts questioned his long speed and he answered those questions by running in the mid-4.4s in the 40 at Alabama's pro day last week. He ran that time despite having a Jones fracture in his foot that was surgically repaired last Friday after Alabama's pro day. He's expected to make a full recovery and be ready for training camp. He also showed some punt return ability in college, averaging 11.9 yards per return on 35 attempts the last two seasons.

The Lions traded for veteran cornerback Carlton Davis III, signed veteran Amik Robertson in free agency and re-signed Emmanuel Moseley this offseason, but with the release of Cam Sutton Detroit's depth at cornerback is put into question a little bit. It certainly seems reasonable to think Lions general manager Brad Holmes could bolster the position in the first two days of the NFL Draft with one of their first three picks.

Key observations: McKinstry was selected as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented each year to the nation's top defensive back, and was also named a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which honors college football's best in character and performance.

What they had to say about him: "After starting for Nick Saban as a freshman and leading the SEC in passes defended as a sophomore, McKinstry's production fell by half in 2023 – but so did his targets (from 80 in 2022 to 39). Although he lacks sudden twitch in his movements, he plays with a confident and controlled demeanor.

"Malik Nabers supposedly has been telling NFL scouts that McKinstry was the best cornerback he faced in college. McKinstry raises the degree of difficulty for completions with his length and ability to play through the hands of receivers. His game is reminiscent of James Bradberry's." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Behind the scenes: 2024 Lions free agency 

Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2024 free agency.

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
1 / 37

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
2 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
3 / 37

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
4 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
5 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract with Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Brandon Sosna at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
6 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader signing his contract with Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Brandon Sosna at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions Assistant General Manager Ray Agnew at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
7 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions Assistant General Manager Ray Agnew at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
8 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
9 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader speaking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader being interviewed by Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
10 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader being interviewed by Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
11 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
12 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
13 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
14 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
15 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
16 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
17 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
18 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
19 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
20 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson meeting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn before signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
21 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson meeting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn before signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Coach Jim O'Neil at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
22 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Coach Jim O'Neil at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
23 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler and Detroit Lions Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Corey Smith during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
24 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Schuler and Detroit Lions Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Corey Smith during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
25 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson with Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
26 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson during his visit at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
27 / 37

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) with Detroit Lions Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel Jon Dykema signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
28 / 37

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) with Detroit Lions Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel Jon Dykema signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
29 / 37

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
30 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
31 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
32 / 37

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) talking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
33 / 37

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) talking to Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)
34 / 37

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and his family signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and his family signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and his family signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and his family signing his contract extension at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on February 27, 2024. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
How he stacks up: Brugler lists McKinstry as his No. 29 overall prospect. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists McKinstry as the fourth best cornerback available in the draft behind teammate Terrion Arnold, Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) and Nate Wiggins (Clemson). McKinstry is the No. 42 overall player on NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest Top 50 prospects ranking, but Jeremiah said that if McKinstry ran fast at his pro day, which he did, 'it could really boost his stock.'

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks McKinstry No. 8 at the cornerback position in this draft. ESPN's Jordan Reid has McKinstry as his No. 24 overall prospect in the draft, and ESPN insider Field Yates ranks McKinstry as his No. 42 overall prospect.

What he had to say: "Just me being able to play man and not being afraid to get in one face and to challenge them at the line of scrimmage and being able to run with guys and cut them off and make plays down the field, make plays when they're shorter routes," McKinstry said at the Combine when asked about his best traits as they translate to NFL.

"I feel like I can fit into any scheme as a cornerback. I feel like if I went to a team that played man, they would be getting the same player that would have the same production."

