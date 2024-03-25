10 takeaways from Rod Wood's media session

7. International marketing deals in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

The Lions sat on the sidelines with these international marketing deals the last few years. Wood said he wanted to watch what other teams were doing and learn from them.

"Canada is a natural given the proximity," Wood said. "With Germany and the number of games being played there and particularly with (Amon-Ra) St. Brown's popularity it's kind of a natural thing to draft off of his popularity and vice versa because I know he wants to do some things over there."

St. Brown's mother is German and he speaks fluent German. Wood said the team is overdue to play a game internationally and expects to do so soon if not this year with Chicago and Minnesota having home games in London.

8. Cowboys controversy

Wood was in charge of contacting the league and speaking to them following the eligible reporting incident at the end of the Dallas game late in the season.

He called Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent at 9 a.m. Sunday, but Vincent was at church. He received a call back at 10 a.m.

Wood's response: "Did you pray for better officiating?"

Vincent's response: "I always do."

The two talked but really nothing came of it. The team logs their complaint, and the league says they'll try to do better in the future. That's the process.

9. Team report card

Over 1,700 players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league. The goal is to highlight positive clubs, identify areas that could use improvement, and highlight best practices and standards.

The Lions got pretty good marks across the board but their lowest performing area, according to the players, was in food service.

Wood said the team is taking the report card seriously. He said they are a little bit landlocked in terms of what they can do to increase the size of the kitchen. They have to be creative, but they are making improvements and will continue to look at ways to improve that area of the operation.

After getting low marks last year in training staff and training room, the Lions added to their staff and doubled their training room capacity.

10. All three coordinators return in 2024

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had six teams reach out to him, and Wood knew he was a strong candidate.

"I thought it was unlikely that he would be back," Wood said. "But the more I talked to Ben as he went through the process, I had a sense that maybe he wanted to be back."

Wood mentioned some unfinished business from Johnson's standpoint.

Wood said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was more interested in pursuing a head coaching opportunity. It hurt Glenn he couldn't be interviewed during the Championship Game week. It's something Wood said he's talked to the league about.

"There's some oddities of when you can and when you can't interview these guys," he said. "Ben is an example. Had six teams that wanted to talk to him, and you have to interview him that Wild Card weekend or you can't talk to him until after the Super Bowl. He couldn't even hardly fit in six interviews.

"Then leading up to the conference championship you can't be interviewed for a head coaching position if you're playing in it but there's this oddity that if someone wants to interview one of your guys for a coordinator job you have to make them available. I've made the league aware of my views on both of those things and see if they make any other changes."