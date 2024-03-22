 Skip to main content
Meet the Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

Mar 22, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Adonai Mitchell

Position: Wide receiver

School: Texas

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 205

40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: 39.5 inches

Broad: 11-foot-4

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

Meet the Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

View photos of NFL prospect Adonai Mitchell.

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
1 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, right, makes a catch in front of Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
2 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, right, makes a catch in front of Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
3 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
4 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) grabs a tough pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) grabs a tough pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
6 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
7 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) pulls is a catch in front of Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
9 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) pulls is a catch in front of Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a pass in front of BYU safety Raider Damuni (33) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
11 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a pass in front of BYU safety Raider Damuni (33) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell works out prior to an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell works out prior to an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch in front of Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
13 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch in front of Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell waits for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
15 / 15

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell waits for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
How he fits: Mitchell had one of the more impressive Combine performances in Indianapolis last month, measuring in at 6-foot-2 and running the 40 in 4.34 seconds with explosive traits in the vertical and broad jumps.

Watching the film, he gave Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry all he could handle in Texas' win over Alabama this past season. He can stretch the field with his speed but also showed good skills going up and getting 50-50 balls. He could be a matchup weapon in the red zone too. He caught 55 passes for 845 yards with 11 touchdowns last season for the Longhorns.

The Lions return their top two receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The team also has Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green in the receiver room, but Mitchell would provide a size and speed combo the room doesn't currently have.

With the additions the Lions made in free agency it really gives them a lot of options and flexibility in this draft to stay true to their board and select best available.

This draft is really heavy at receiver and offensive line, so best available could certainly end up being one of those positions for GM Brad Holmes.

Key observations: 81.8 percent of Mitchell's receptions last season went for either a first down or touchdown, the best percentage among the receivers in this class.

What they had to say about him: "Ascending prospect with size, speed and ball skills to become a very good NFL receiver, but he's still in the process of bridging those traits. Mitchell can beat press and has the speed to take the battle to the third level but he's still learning the art of bullying the catch space in tight quarters and jump-ball battles.

"He's not always a natural hands-catcher, but his ability to snare balls outside his frame is top-notch. His route running currently lacks focus and consistency, but agility and burst out of breaks will not be an issue. Mitchell is rugged after the catch and has the ability to become a winner on all three levels. The difference between becoming a WR2 or WR1 could rest on his urgency and willingness to go to work on the unpolished areas of his craft." - Lance Zierlein, NFL analyst.

How he stacks up: Mitchell is the No. 25 overall player on NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest Top 50 prospects rankings.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic lists Mitchell as his No. 35 prospect. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Mitchell No. 7 at the wide receiver position in this draft. ESPN's Jordan Reid has Mitchell as his No. 20 overall prospect in the Draft. ESPN insider Field Yates ranks Mitchell as his No. 19 overall prospect.

What he had to say: "The work on the field, that's going to show," Mitchell said at the Combine about trying to show teams what kind of a player he is. "A lot of things go without being said. Just the extra work I'm willing to put in, the extra studying I'm willing to put in, how I learn plays, who I am every day."

