Meet the Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

Name: Adonai Mitchell
Position: Wide receiver
School: Texas
Ht/Wt: 6-2, 205
40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds
Bench: Did not bench
Vertical: 39.5 inches
Broad: 11-foot-4
3-cone: Did not run
20-yard shuttle: Did not run
How he fits: Mitchell had one of the more impressive Combine performances in Indianapolis last month, measuring in at 6-foot-2 and running the 40 in 4.34 seconds with explosive traits in the vertical and broad jumps.
Watching the film, he gave Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry all he could handle in Texas' win over Alabama this past season. He can stretch the field with his speed but also showed good skills going up and getting 50-50 balls. He could be a matchup weapon in the red zone too. He caught 55 passes for 845 yards with 11 touchdowns last season for the Longhorns.
The Lions return their top two receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The team also has Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green in the receiver room, but Mitchell would provide a size and speed combo the room doesn't currently have.
With the additions the Lions made in free agency it really gives them a lot of options and flexibility in this draft to stay true to their board and select best available.
This draft is really heavy at receiver and offensive line, so best available could certainly end up being one of those positions for GM Brad Holmes.
Key observations: 81.8 percent of Mitchell's receptions last season went for either a first down or touchdown, the best percentage among the receivers in this class.
What they had to say about him: "Ascending prospect with size, speed and ball skills to become a very good NFL receiver, but he's still in the process of bridging those traits. Mitchell can beat press and has the speed to take the battle to the third level but he's still learning the art of bullying the catch space in tight quarters and jump-ball battles.
"He's not always a natural hands-catcher, but his ability to snare balls outside his frame is top-notch. His route running currently lacks focus and consistency, but agility and burst out of breaks will not be an issue. Mitchell is rugged after the catch and has the ability to become a winner on all three levels. The difference between becoming a WR2 or WR1 could rest on his urgency and willingness to go to work on the unpolished areas of his craft." - Lance Zierlein, NFL analyst.
How he stacks up: Mitchell is the No. 25 overall player on NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest Top 50 prospects rankings.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic lists Mitchell as his No. 35 prospect. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Mitchell No. 7 at the wide receiver position in this draft. ESPN's Jordan Reid has Mitchell as his No. 20 overall prospect in the Draft. ESPN insider Field Yates ranks Mitchell as his No. 19 overall prospect.
What he had to say: "The work on the field, that's going to show," Mitchell said at the Combine about trying to show teams what kind of a player he is. "A lot of things go without being said. Just the extra work I'm willing to put in, the extra studying I'm willing to put in, how I learn plays, who I am every day."