Meet the Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

How he fits: Mitchell had one of the more impressive Combine performances in Indianapolis last month, measuring in at 6-foot-2 and running the 40 in 4.34 seconds with explosive traits in the vertical and broad jumps.

Watching the film, he gave Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry all he could handle in Texas' win over Alabama this past season. He can stretch the field with his speed but also showed good skills going up and getting 50-50 balls. He could be a matchup weapon in the red zone too. He caught 55 passes for 845 yards with 11 touchdowns last season for the Longhorns.

The Lions return their top two receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The team also has Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green in the receiver room, but Mitchell would provide a size and speed combo the room doesn't currently have.

With the additions the Lions made in free agency it really gives them a lot of options and flexibility in this draft to stay true to their board and select best available.