Kevin Zeitler excited to join Lions' offensive line

"Took a little longer than we thought it would but glad to be here," Zeitler said Tuesday in a Zoom call with Detroit reporters. "It all worked out. Really excited to meet everyone today and definitely made the right decision."

A first-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2012, Zeitler, 34, has been extremely durable during his career, starting 15 or more games each of the past nine seasons, which includes over 1,000 snaps in eight of those seasons.

"It's everything," Zeitler said about being available and able to play week in and week out. "The biggest thing you can contribute to this league is availability. No one cares why you're not on the field. You need to be out on the field. Luckily, I've had a great body team and great trainers throughout all the way from the start of my career that taught me great habits. For the most part, I've been lucky enough to avoid anything major and stay healthy and keep moving and keep going."