Meet the Prospect: Graham Barton

How he fits: Barton just might be the most versatile offensive lineman in this draft. With teams having to make some hard decisions with gameday roster restrictions his kind of versatility can be a real commodity for a team.

He played center at Duke during his freshman season and kicked out to left tackle the last three seasons. He projects to be an athletic interior lineman in the NFL with the ability to bounce out and hold his own at tackle if needed. There's real value in a player like Barton.

The Lions recently signed Pro Bowl veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year contract that looks to have filled the one open starting guard spot left by the departure of Jonah Jackson who signed a big deal with the Los Angeles Rams, but adding competition and youth along the offensive line is never a bad thing.