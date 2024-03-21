MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency affects predictions for Lions

Diante Lee, The Athletic: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Why: McKinstry doesn't have eye-popping measurables or speed scores, but the SEC decided he wasn't worth throwing at in 2023, because of how smooth and sticky he is in coverage.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri

Why: The native of Southfield, Michigan said at the NFL scouting combine it would be a "dream come true" to be taken by his hometown team. With the Lions adding Marcus Davenport opposite Aidan Hutchinson, Robinson could begin his career as part of a pass-rush rotation and hone his considerable physical tools at a moderate pace.

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Why: After losing Jonah Jackson in free agency, the Lions could need a starter along their interior offensive line. Morgan played tackle at Arizona, but his best position in the league is likely at guard. Most importantly for this pairing, he's a tough player who came back from a torn ACL very quickly to get back on the field and compete last season.

Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Why: Nobody throws in routes better than Jared Goff. And nobody in this draft class runs in routes better than Adonai Mitchell. While it isn't quite that simple, Mitchell would bring a size-speed element that the Lions don't currently possess.

Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Why: While the defense flashed at times, ultimately, that side of the ball let the Lions down in the worst way against San Francisco. When they needed stops in the NFC Championship game, they just couldn't come up with them. Ennis Rakestraw Jr and his physical style feel like a perfect fit for an aggressive Detroit team that really needs to boost their secondary.

