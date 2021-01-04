O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Looking ahead to Lions' offseason

2. What's next for Stafford: He has never responded in any depth or detail to questions about his future, and that was the case again Sunday.

"I've got two years left on my deal here," he said. "There's a lot to discuss. We'll figure it out at some later date."

No doubt, the Lions have minimized, not maximized the talent of their best quarterback by far in the Super Bowl area. With the exception of his four seasons under Jim Caldwell, Stafford has endured operating in the training ground for men getting their first experience as head coach.

Hamp said at the press conference announcing the firing of Quinn and Patricia that Stafford's future would be up to the next head coach and GM.

Watching him throw the ball and lead the team makes me believe that the Lions will be better off with Stafford than with any reasonable alternative. He turns 33 on Feb. 7, which means he has at least five good seasons left.

Better to have those in Detroit, and let the new GM and head coach build a better team.

3. Bevell's future: He was the right man at the right time when he was elevated from offensive coordinator to head coach. He let everyone take a deep breath and move on.

It seemed like the Lions did better than the 1-4 record they had under Bevell, but the record is what it is. He inherited a dispirited team with a bad defense.

It was more spirited under Bevell, but the defense was beyond repair.

Bevell did not speculate on his future, except to say the Lions "probably" would have a new head coach.