NOTEBOOK: Jones Jr. finishes season with big performance

If Sunday was the last time we see wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in a Detroit Lions uniform, he sure ended his tenure in style.

Jones came to Detroit five years ago as a priority free-agent signing after Calvin Johnson retired. He's been very consistent since arriving, and heads into this offseason looking forward to his second shot at free agency at age 30.

Since the 2017 season, Jones has totaled 32 receiving touchdowns, the seventh most in the NFL in that span.

He caught eight passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns Sunday in Detroit's 37-35 loss to the Vikings. He had another touchdown reversed on a questionable call. His big performance Sunday gives him 76 receptions on the year for 978 yards and nine scores.

"Marv was hot early and I was going to keep feeding him," quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Jones after the game. "I was just happy for him, man. He's been a really good player for us for five years and I've enjoyed playing with him, and we'll see what happens, who knows, but the guy is an incredible talent, great friend of mine and a great teammate. Just happy that he had a big day."