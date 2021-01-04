Lions 2021 NFL Draft pick set

Jan 03, 2021 at 11:58 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

No. 7 it is.

The Detroit Lions are slated to select seventh overall when the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off April 29.

Detroit finished the year 5-11 after Sunday's 37-35 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Jacksonville (1-15) clinched the No. 1 overall pick. The New York Jets (2-14) will select No. 2.

Carolina also finished 5-11 on the season, but the Lions had a worse strength of schedule, which is why they will select ahead of the Panthers.

Detroit had the No. 3 overall pick last year and used it on cornerback Jeff Okudah.

The No. 7 pick is the highest the Lions have drafted since selecting Matthew Stafford No. 1 in 2009, Ndamukong Suh No. 2 in 2010 and Okudah last year at No. 3.

The last five No. 7 overall picks in the draft have been: DT Derrick Brown (Carolina), OLB Josh Allen (Jacksonville), QB Josh Allen (Buffalo), WR Mike Williams (LA Chargers) and DT DeForest Buckner (San Francisco).

