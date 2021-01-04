Lions 2021 opponents set

The Detroit Lions concluded their 2020 season Sunday with a loss to Minnesota, and now the focus shifts to the general manager and head coaching searches, and then to a 2021 season that hopefully will bring better results on the football field.
Here's a look at who the Lions will square off against in 2021:
The Lions play the four teams in the NFC West and AFC North in next year's annual rotation of division matchups. They'll also play the teams that finished last in the NFC South (Atlanta) and NFC East (Philadelphia).
Although not finalized, the NFL could add a 17th game to the schedule next season. Those games are expected to be based on corresponding finishers in rotating divisions from the opposite conference. Assuming approval by the league's owners, the Lions would play the last place team in the AFC West in 2021 (Denver) at a TBD location.
View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 17 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Advertising
Along with their usual home and away games against NFC North opponents – Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota – the Lions will travel to Pittsburgh, Seattle, Cleveland, Los Angeles (Rams) and Atlanta.
The Lions will host Cincinnati, Baltimore, Arizona, San Francisco and Philadelphia.
We'll have to wait and see where the Denver game will be played, if the NFL does add a 17th game to the slate next year.
That schedule includes nine games against teams that qualified for the playoffs this season (Green Bay, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland). The official schedule with dates and times will be released sometime in the spring.