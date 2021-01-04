Lions 2021 opponents set

Jan 03, 2021 at 07:55 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions concluded their 2020 season Sunday with a loss to Minnesota, and now the focus shifts to the general manager and head coaching searches, and then to a 2021 season that hopefully will bring better results on the football field.

Here's a look at who the Lions will square off against in 2021:

The Lions play the four teams in the NFC West and AFC North in next year's annual rotation of division matchups. They'll also play the teams that finished last in the NFC South (Atlanta) and NFC East (Philadelphia).

Although not finalized, the NFL could add a 17th game to the schedule next season. Those games are expected to be based on corresponding finishers in rotating divisions from the opposite conference. Assuming approval by the league's owners, the Lions would play the last place team in the AFC West in 2021 (Denver) at a TBD location.

Lions vs. Vikings Week 17 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 17 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

1 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
2 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
3 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
4 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
5 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
6 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
7 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
8 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
9 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
10 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
11 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
12 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
13 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
14 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
15 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
16 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
17 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
18 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
19 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
20 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
21 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
22 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
23 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
24 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
25 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
26 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
27 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
28 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
29 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
30 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
31 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
32 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
33 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
34 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
35 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
36 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
37 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
38 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions
39 / 39

Lions/Detroit Lions

Along with their usual home and away games against NFC North opponents – Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota – the Lions will travel to Pittsburgh, Seattle, Cleveland, Los Angeles (Rams) and Atlanta.

The Lions will host Cincinnati, Baltimore, Arizona, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

We'll have to wait and see where the Denver game will be played, if the NFL does add a 17th game to the slate next year.

That schedule includes nine games against teams that qualified for the playoffs this season (Green Bay, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland). The official schedule with dates and times will be released sometime in the spring.

