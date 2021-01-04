Lions 2021 opponents set

The Detroit Lions concluded their 2020 season Sunday with a loss to Minnesota, and now the focus shifts to the general manager and head coaching searches, and then to a 2021 season that hopefully will bring better results on the football field.

Here's a look at who the Lions will square off against in 2021:

The Lions play the four teams in the NFC West and AFC North in next year's annual rotation of division matchups. They'll also play the teams that finished last in the NFC South (Atlanta) and NFC East (Philadelphia).