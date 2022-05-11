O'HARA: Lions stand pat at OL due to position's strength

The offensive line has benefitted from the leadership of assistant coach Hank Fraley. A starting center for 11 NFL seasons, Fraley came to the Lions as assistant line coach in 2018.

He took over the unit in 2020 and has used his experience to develop a cohesive unit.

Here's a look at how the Lions have built their offensive line:

Starters:

Left tackle Taylor Decker: Drafted in the first round and 16th overall in 2016 and has since signed a long-term extension.

A solid, dependable player who is held in high regard by teammates who have often said he deserves to make the Pro Bowl.

Decker has played all 16 games (before the 2021 17-game schedule) three times and 15 once. Twice he had his season shortened because of fluke injuries sustained in offseason workouts and in practice before the opening game.

Center Frank Ragnow: Drafted the first round and 20th overall in 2018 out of Arkansas and since signed an extension.

As a rookie, he played left guard -- a position he had never played before. Moved to center in 2019 and has excelled at his natural position, making the Pro Bowl in 2020.