Lions see versatile rookie Josh Paschal playing multiple roles on defensive line

May 10, 2022 at 07:34 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

One of the more interesting rookies to keep an eye on throughout the Detroit Lions offseason training program and into training camp will be second-round pick Josh Paschal. How do the Lions see him fitting into their re-vamped defensive line?

"He's just a versatile player," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said of Paschal after selecting him 46th overall. "I think he can play all up and down our defensive front."

That certainly sounds like it will be the plan early on talking with defensive line coach Todd Wash recently about Paschal.

"With some of our fronts we can get him to play a five technique in base where we really didn't have that last year," Wash said. "We see him possibly going in to a tackle at some point, but he can definitely play a five technique. His get off and twitch is really explosive for his weight. We think we can use him as an inside rusher and we think we can use him as an end."

Paschal weighed in at 268 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this offseason, but Wash said his playing weight is closer to 275-280 pounds.

With the changes the Lions have made upfront on defense, becoming a more attacking front instead of the read and react front they utilized last year, the Lions can use a lot of different combinations upfront because of their versatility. Second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson also has some versatility to play end and tackle. Same with last year's second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike. Veteran Romeo Okwara has that skillset as well.

Wash said the Lions now have some terrific depth and versatility upfront that will allow them to attack opposing offenses in a lot of different ways depending on the situation.

Paschal earned second-team All-SEC and Academic All-American honors while leading the Wildcats with 15.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks among his 53 total tackles, in 12 starts last season.

Offseason workout photos: May 9, 2022

View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 30

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 30

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 30

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 30

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 30

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 30

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 30

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 30

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 30

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Lions will conduct a rookie minicamp in Allen Park this weekend, which means we'll get our first look at Paschal and Hutchinson and how they fit into Detroit's front.

Paschal was a player the Lions really hoped would fall to them in the second round when they moved back from 34 to 46 in the deal to move up to get wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round. He did, and Detroit is excited to see how he fits into their front and how his speed and explosiveness play into their new schemes.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: How newly drafted players could fit into LB rotation

The Detroit Lions made some changes to the linebacker position this offseason, which could open the door for a couple of the newly drafted players.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions excited for Onwuzurike's potential in Year 2

Second-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike has worked hard to recover from injury, and DL coach Todd Wash is excited for his potential in the Lions' revamped defensive scheme.

news

Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2022 draft class

See what executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell thinks about the Detroit Lions' 2022 draft class.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Did Lions plan to focus on defense in 2022 NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: CB Chase Lucas

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

With the 237th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: OLB James Houston

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of outside linebacker James Houston.

news

Lions draft OLB James Houston

With the 217th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select outside linebacker James Houston.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Advertising