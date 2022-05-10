Lions see versatile rookie Josh Paschal playing multiple roles on defensive line

One of the more interesting rookies to keep an eye on throughout the Detroit Lions offseason training program and into training camp will be second-round pick Josh Paschal . How do the Lions see him fitting into their re-vamped defensive line?

"With some of our fronts we can get him to play a five technique in base where we really didn't have that last year," Wash said. "We see him possibly going in to a tackle at some point, but he can definitely play a five technique. His get off and twitch is really explosive for his weight. We think we can use him as an inside rusher and we think we can use him as an end."