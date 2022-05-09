Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books. The Detroit Lions selected eight players to make up their newest draft class, six on defense and two on offense.
Between the draft and free agency, there are a lot of new players to keep an eye on as the Lions continue to work their way through the offseason training program.
Which new Lion are you most excited to see hit the field in 2022? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Jameson Williams
I'm really looking forward to seeing how Williams fits into this offense and how his speed translates in space. The Lions have a really nice collection of skill position players on offense.
Imagine a lineup with Williams and DJ Chark out wide, Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot, T.J. Hockenson in-line opposite St. Brown and D'Andre Swift in the backfield. That's tough for a defense to match up against. And all that behind a top five offensive line. That could be really fun to watch, especially if teams are forced to put a safety over the top of Williams because of his pure speed.
Mike O'Hara: Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez
Rodriguez isn't the draft pick the Lions are expecting the most from this season, but he's the one I'm most interested in seeing.
At 5-11 and 232 pounds, the sixth-round draft pick from Oklahoma State does not have the size of prototype NFL linebackers.
However, he has a lot of the other traits teams look for. Speed is one of them. He was timed in 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Athleticism is another. He soared 39.5 inches in the vertical jump. And watching him sprint sideline to sideline to run down ballcarriers on highlight tapes, he has the instincts and desire to be a playmaker.
All of that is good enough for me to want a long look.
View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Editor's Pick: Wide receiver DJ Chark
The Lions used both free agency and the draft to continue to build up the offense around quarterback Jared Goff. Tim mentioned Williams above, and I'm going with the veteran Chark.
Chark was one of the Lions' most notable free agent signings this offseason. He got some work in with Goff and a few other Lions receivers away from the facility this offseason, and now that he's in Detroit for the offseason training program, I'm interested to see how he fits into the offense.
Chark put together some nice numbers in Jacksonville when healthy (1,008 yards & 8TDs in 2019), and could provide a big boost to the Lions' passing attack.