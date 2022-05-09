Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books. The Detroit Lions selected eight players to make up their newest draft class, six on defense and two on offense.

Between the draft and free agency, there are a lot of new players to keep an eye on as the Lions continue to work their way through the offseason training program.

Which new Lion are you most excited to see hit the field in 2022? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Jameson Williams

I'm really looking forward to seeing how Williams fits into this offense and how his speed translates in space. The Lions have a really nice collection of skill position players on offense.