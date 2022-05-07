TWENTYMAN: How newly drafted players could fit into LB rotation

Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash said this week they'll be much more aggressive and attacking upfront, and that should help the linebackers behind them make more plays.

"We think (it will make their job easier)," Wash said of how the changes upfront will affect the linebackers at the second level. "We should be knocking people back so they can get downhill better. We put a lot of work into making sure the philosophy upfront matches with the linebackers exactly how we play it and the d-line understanding what those guys behind them are doing because of what we do."

Rodriguez is expected to have an early impact on special teams, but he'll also throw his hat into the ring for some playing time at the inside linebacker spot.

He ranked seventh in college football last season with 76 solo tackles to go along with his 129 total tackles. He also chipped in 15 tackles for loss with three sacks and tied for 10th nationally with four forced fumbles in 14 starts. He made 397 tackles over the last four years.