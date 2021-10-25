O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions showed up to play but couldn't get it done vs. Rams

2. Quarterback battle:

The game was seen as a battle between Stafford and Goff since the trade was made last winter that had them swapping teams – Stafford to the Rams, Goff to the Lions.

Stafford won the stats battle and the game. He completed 21 of 48 passes for 334 yards, three TDs and no interceptions. He hit wide receiver Cooper Kupp with a pass that put the Rams ahead to stay.

Goff completed 22 of 36 passes for 268 yards, one TD and two interceptions.

Goff had a key interception late in the fourth quarter. The Lions were driving, with second and 10 at the Rams' 12, when Goff's pass into the end zone meant for tight end T.J. Hockenson came up short.

Goff was hit by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as he delivered the ball. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey had an easy interception in the end zone.

"Those two guys are the best at their position," Goff said. "It was the look we wanted. The play we wanted.

"Unfortunately, I got hit on it."

Campbell had no criticism of Goff's performance.

"I thought he was good enough to win with," he said. "He gave us a chance."

3. On the record:

The reality check of where the Lions stand is that regardless of how they feel about their performance level from week to week, they still haven't won a game.

No one realizes that more than Goff.

"We still need a win, regardless of who we're playing," he said. "Unfortunately, we're 0-7. We need to make something happen and get on the board.

"Playing like we did, and having so much positivity is good to see, but it's still not enough.

"We're a lot better than our record shows. Until we win some games, we really can't prove it.