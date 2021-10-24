RECAP: Lions at Rams

Following the Swift touchdown, the Lions went for the onside kick and safety Tracy Walker recovered it. Detroit failed to pick up a first down following the onside kick, but punter Jack Fox executed a perfect fake punt with a good throw to cornerback Bobby Price for the first down. That set up a 37-yard Austin Seibert field goal to give the Lions a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Detroit led 13-3 midway through the second quarter when Stafford found wide receiver Van Jefferson for an 11-yard scoring strike to trim the Detroit lead to 13-10.

The Rams took their first lead of the game late in the second quarter on Stafford's second touchdown pass of the game, this one a two yarder to wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Goff was able to execute the two-minute offense to perfection to end the half trailing 17-16 as the Lions added a late Seibert field goal.

Detroit retook the lead 19-17 on Seibert's fourth field goal of the game late in the third quarter, but Stafford answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kupp, and added a two-point pass to wide receiver Robert Woods to retake the lead 25-19.

Detroit got down to the LA 12-yard line with five minutes to play, but Ramsey stepped in front of a Goff pass in the end zone intended for tight end T.J. Hockenson, and the Rams were able to move the ball down the field and ice the game with a 47-yard field goal with 58 seconds left.

Goff's second interception of the game in the final minute ended the contest.

Detroit had 415 yards of total offense in the game, and Swift ended with 144 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.