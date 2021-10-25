NOTEBOOK: Lions' upset bid falls short in Goff's return to LA

INGLEWOOD – An emotional week for quarterback Jared Goff didn't end the way he wanted as the Detroit Lions fell to the Rams, 28-19, in Goff's first game back in Los Angeles since an offseason trade that sent him and draft picks to Detroit for Matthew Stafford.

Goff handled the media storm well all week, and Detroit was in the game right to the end with a chance to take a lead late. Jalen Ramsey's interception of Goff in the Rams endzone with five minutes left ended Detroit's comeback bid.

Goff said all the right things leading up the game and after it was over, and the Rams organization was all class by playing a tribute video to Goff before the contest. He made two Pro Bowls as a Ram and led them to a Super Bowl three years ago.

"There's a lot of guys I never saw after the trade," Goff said after completing 22-of-36 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the game. "Being able to see them and say hello and catch up for two minutes was good. It was healthy and good.

"I've got a lot of memories with a lot of those guys and a lot of lifelong friendships and we did some pretty special things in my five years here. It's something I'm definitely really proud of."

This game has been much anticipated since the schedule came out in April, and there has to be part of Goff that's glad it's over. Now the focus shifts solely to Goff trying to get the Lions their first victory of the season, starting next week as they host Philadelphia (2-5).