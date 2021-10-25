FOUR DOWNS: Lions pull out all the stops in loss to Rams

THIRD DOWN: STAYING MOTIVATED

Detroit lost another game where it was close at the end, and if a couple plays go the other way, it's a different outcome. Those plays didn't go the Lions way, like they haven't all year, and now they sit at 0-7.

Campbell said after the game it's important this young team doesn't go numb to the losing, and he doesn't think they will.

"If this does not continue to sting and burn and taste like you know what, then you have a problem," he said. "You cannot allow yourself to go numb. You can't because I'm not. All it does is piss me off even more. It just motivates me to want to get out of this mess."

It was a sentiment echoed by quarterback Jared Goff.

"We had our chances to win that game," Goff said. "Make some plays, and they made a couple more than we did. We're a lot better than our record shows. Ultimately in this league that doesn't matter. Until we win some games we can't really prove it."

Goff said he loves this coaching staff and the players in the locker room. He doesn't care what anyone says about the talent level of the roster, they have players who fight, and that's all he can really ask for.