FOUR DOWNS: Lions pull out all the stops in loss to Rams

Oct 24, 2021 at 10:45 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: BAG OF TRICKS

Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp was pretty coy this week when he was asked about the special teams fakes he has in his repertoire.

"You just never know when those things pop up," Fipp said. "We work a handful of things every week. At the end of the day, it's got to be the right opportunity, situation and all that stuff."

The opportunity and situations presented themselves early Sunday, and head coach Dan Campbell and Fipp went for it.

Following Detroit's opening drive 63-yard touchdown catch by running back D'Andre Swift, the Lions went for the onside kick that was successfully recovered by safety Tracy Walker. When Detroit failed to convert a first down following the onside kick, Fipp went into his bag of tricks again and called for a fake punt, which was executed perfectly by punter Jack Fox, who threw a 17-yard strike to cornerback Bobby Price out left for a first down. Detroit would get a field goal out of the two fakes to take a 10-0 lead.

Detroit wasn't done there.

Early in the third quarter, facing a 4th and 8 at the Detroit 35-yard line, Detroit called a direct snap to safety C.J. Moore, and he ran around the left edge for 28 yards to the LA 37-yard line. Detroit was trailing 17-16 at the time, but didn't come away with points after a failed 4th and 1 at the Rams' 18-yard line after the fake.

"It's frustrating," Campbell said after the game of being aggressive and getting three of those fakes and it still not being enough to win. "We felt like we could gain an advantage there and see if we could get some possessions back. They helped, but it wasn't enough."

SECOND DOWN: SWIFT IMPRESSES

Every time Swift touches the ball, he expects to score a touchdown. That's just the mindset the second-year running back has.

Swift opened the game with a 63-yard receiving touchdown on Detroit's first possession, and when it was all said and done, he finished with 96 receiving yards on eight catches and 48 rushing yards for 144 total scrimmage yards.

It's the sixth time in 20 career games Swift has topped 100 scrimmage yards.

"He's a stud. We've got to get him the ball," Campbell said. "We can't get him the ball enough."

Swift was terrific, but he said after the game it wasn't enough to win, so he felt he didn't do enough.

"I left plays out there," said Swift, who is always his harshest critic.

THIRD DOWN: STAYING MOTIVATED

Detroit lost another game where it was close at the end, and if a couple plays go the other way, it's a different outcome. Those plays didn't go the Lions way, like they haven't all year, and now they sit at 0-7.

Campbell said after the game it's important this young team doesn't go numb to the losing, and he doesn't think they will.

"If this does not continue to sting and burn and taste like you know what, then you have a problem," he said. "You cannot allow yourself to go numb. You can't because I'm not. All it does is piss me off even more. It just motivates me to want to get out of this mess."

It was a sentiment echoed by quarterback Jared Goff.

"We had our chances to win that game," Goff said. "Make some plays, and they made a couple more than we did. We're a lot better than our record shows. Ultimately in this league that doesn't matter. Until we win some games we can't really prove it."

Goff said he loves this coaching staff and the players in the locker room. He doesn't care what anyone says about the talent level of the roster, they have players who fight, and that's all he can really ask for.

"I love these guys and we're going to keep fighting until the end," Goff said. "We fight, we battle, we play to the best of our ability and unfortunately it hasn't been enough, and we need to do things to fix it ... but I wouldn't do it with anyone else other than that locker room."

Lions at Rams Week 7 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 7 game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Inglewood, CA.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 44

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 44

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 44

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 44

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 44

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 44

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 44

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 44

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 44

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 44

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 44

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 44

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 44

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (4) and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 44

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (4) and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 44

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) celebrate after recovering an on-side kick during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 44

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) celebrate after recovering an on-side kick during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 44

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 44

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 44

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 44

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 44

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 44

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) records a sack during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 44

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) records a sack during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 44

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 44

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 44

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 44

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 44

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) celebrate after recovering an on-side kick during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 44

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) celebrate after recovering an on-side kick during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 44

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 44

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 44

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 44

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 44

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 44

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 44

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 44

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 44

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 44

Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOURTH DOWN: 4TH & 1

Detroit failed to convert a 4th and 1 at the Rams' 18-yard line midway through the fourth quarter trailing 17-16. It didn't end up costing the Lions, other than a chance to take the lead there, because the Rams failed to convert their own 4th and 1 on their subsequent possession after stopping the Lions.

Campbell only regretted the play design, not the call to go for it.

"That's my fault," he said. "I called for that. Had we done it all over again we would have tightened the wing up, which I should have done."

The Lions went no huddle on the play and had a tight end come across the line, which Campbell said in retrospect bottled things up for Swift who was hit for a loss on an inside run.

"That's 100 percent me," Campbell said. "I just felt like if you're going to do it, this is the time to do it. Let's do it, let's catch them off guard. I liked the play. It didn't work out. That's on me."

Swift wanted to put the blame on himself. He said if the team puts the ball in his hands and trusts him to get a first down in that situation, he needs to get it. You could tell that play bothered him after the game.

"I have to read it better and run harder," Swift said. "Pretty simple."

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions' upset bid falls short in Goff's return to LA

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

RECAP: Lions at Rams

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Rams

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Rams matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Rams

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Rams matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions defenders preparing for familiar foe in Stafford

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, injury updates and more.
news

Walker playing well to start his fourth season with Lions

After a down year in 2020, safety Tracy Walker is starting to put together a nice bounce-back season.
news

NOTEBOOK: Hockenson looking to create more opportunities in passing game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including tight end T.J. Hockenson looking to create more opportunities in the passing game, defensive end Da'Shawn Hand's status and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff set to return to Los Angeles

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's return to Los Angeles, tackle Taylor Decker's status and more.
news

Week 7 opponent: What the Rams are saying

Find out what the Los Angeles Rams are saying as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

Brockers on young Lions team: 'We just need a lot more accountability'

Because the Detroit Lions are one of the youngest teams in the league, veteran defensive end Michael Brockers said they need a lot more accountability.
Advertising