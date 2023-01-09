Lions 2023 opponents set

Detroit will hit the road for games against Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas and Baltimore.

Detroit will have nine road games and eight games at home next season. It was the other way around this year and rotates every other season.

The 2023 opponents include seven games against teams that are currently qualified for the playoffs this season: Minnesota (2), Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay, Dallas and Baltimore.