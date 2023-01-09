Lions 2023 opponents set

Jan 09, 2023 at 12:49 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Lions' season ended Sunday night with an exciting 20-16 win over Green Bay to finish 9-8 on the year. The conclusion of Detroit's 2022 season means we now know all of their opponents for the 2023 season.

Detroit will play each team from the NFC South and AFC West in their yearly rotation of NFC and AFC division matchups. The Lions will also play the second place teams from the NFC West, NFC East and AFC North during next season's 17-game schedule.

Detroit will host division rivals Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota, and will also welcome Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle to Ford Field next season.

Detroit will hit the road for games against Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas and Baltimore.

Detroit will have nine road games and eight games at home next season. It was the other way around this year and rotates every other season.

The 2023 opponents include seven games against teams that are currently qualified for the playoffs this season: Minnesota (2), Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay, Dallas and Baltimore.

Dates and times for games will be confirmed in the spring when the NFL releases its full 2023 schedule. Any potential primetime or international games will also be announced at a later date.

