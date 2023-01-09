Lions 2023 first-round draft picks set

The previous five players selected No. 6 overall have been offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Justin Herbert, quarterback Daniel Jones and guard Quenton Nelson.

Detroit's own pick comes in at No. 18. The last time they had the No. 18 slot they selected left tackle Jeff Backus in 2001. Detroit also owns two second-round picks – their own at No. 49 and wherever Minnesota ends up after their playoff run is complete after they sent the pick to Detroit for Hockenson at this year's trade deadline.

The 2023 draft is particularly strong at some positions the Lions could look to bolster this offseason. It's a really strong cornerback class, but there's also depth at edge rusher, running back and along the interior offensive and defensive lines.