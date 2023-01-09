Lions 2023 first-round draft picks set

Jan 09, 2023 at 12:07 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions' (9-8) season concluded Sunday night with a 20-16 win in Green Bay over the Packers. With their season now complete after just missing the playoffs, their position for the first round of 2023 NFL Draft is locked in.

The Lions own the Los Angeles Rams' pick from the Matthew Stafford trade, and that will be the No. 6 overall pick. The Rams lost to Seattle in overtime Sunday afternoon, which eliminated the Lions from playoff contention ahead of their game against the Packers, but the consolation is the Lions get their high draft pick.

It's the fifth straight season the Lions will pick in the top 10 of the draft. They selected defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall in the 2022 draft. Tackle Penei Sewell (No. 7), cornerback Jeff Okudah (No. 3) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (No. 8) were taken in the top 10 in subsequent drafts before that.

The previous five players selected No. 6 overall have been offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Justin Herbert, quarterback Daniel Jones and guard Quenton Nelson.

Detroit's own pick comes in at No. 18. The last time they had the No. 18 slot they selected left tackle Jeff Backus in 2001. Detroit also owns two second-round picks – their own at No. 49 and wherever Minnesota ends up after their playoff run is complete after they sent the pick to Detroit for Hockenson at this year's trade deadline.

The 2023 draft is particularly strong at some positions the Lions could look to bolster this offseason. It's a really strong cornerback class, but there's also depth at edge rusher, running back and along the interior offensive and defensive lines.

It will be an exciting few months as the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, college pro days and pre-draft visits help general manager Brad Holmes and his staff line up their draft board and find the best player for the Lions.

