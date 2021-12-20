O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions' performance vs. Cardinals as good as it looked

This week's Monday Countdown looks at what motivates Lions to play like they did against the Cardinals. There is also a look at how the stats did not indicate which team dominated the game, and what head coach Dan Campbell said about quarterback Jared Goff going out of the game for one play after a low hit.

There are also takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending, and the bottom line on what the game meant.

We start with offensive tackle Taylor Decker explaining the Lions' resilience.

1. Fuel: Players are aware of what's being said about them, and for a team like the Lions with a losing record, it's not going to be positive.

"Having doubt outside the locker room just kind of fuels you," Decker said. Nobody's going to give you a chance. Nobody's going to give us a chance. We're a professional team, too. Take your pick of what positions we have guys out, but we're going to have guys come in and play their butts off.

"You don't win games when you walk off the bus. You still have to go out there and complete. When you go out there and do what you say you're going to do, you have a lot of fun."

2. Stats late: Arizona had 398 total yards to 338 for the Lions, but they couldn't score where it mattered most. They were 0-4 in the red zone, and 0-2 in goal to go. The Lions were 1-2 in the red zone and scored the only time they had goal to go.

The Lions fully bought into the game plan in all three phases: Offense, defense and special teams.

"These guys have bought into it all year," Campbell said. "It's what gets us over the edge. It's what's going to get us to that point where we start figuring it out, and we can keep the momentum in our favor.