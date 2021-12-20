FOUR DOWNS: Undermanned defense keeps Cardinals in check

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSIVE EFFORT

What a job defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and his staff did scheming a plan to stop Arizona's potent offensive attack, and what a job the players on defense did executing that plan Sunday.

Glenn was without his two top tacklers for most of the game, had a safety playing cornerback, and incorporated some players into the mix who only arrived in Allen Park this week.

Still, he was able to pull all the right strings in holding quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense to just 12 points – they came in averaging 28.2 points per game — and out of the end zone until the final five minutes of the game, holding a three-touchdown lead.

"It'll be hard for me to find the right words to speak of AG," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after his team's 30-12 win Sunday. "Got a ton of respect for him. He's once again put together a great game plan. We knew what we had to do, we had to hit this guy (Murray), we needed to bottle him up, we needed to be aggressive on these receivers, and those guys did it."

Glenn and his defensive staff have a terrific understanding of what this defense needs to do every week to have a chance to win.

"Those players know exactly what's expected of them and what's going to give them the best odds to win or shut down an offense," Campbell said. "They did it."

It was clear from the start the Lions' defense came to play and they executed Glenn's vision to perfection for 60 minutes.