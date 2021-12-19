RECAP: Lions vs. Cardinals

Special teams was solid too with kicker Riley Patterson making all three of his field goals attempts and all three extra point attempts. He remains perfect on the year.

Detroit opened the game with a 10-0 lead, scoring on their first two possessions of the game, first on a 37-yard field goal by Riley Patterson and then a 37-yard strike from Goff to rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Detroit's defense held the potent Cardinals' offense to three and outs on their first two possessions and continued to play well throughout the contest. They came up big late in the first half, thwarting a 4th and goal for Arizona from the Lions' 3-yard line with an AJ Parker pass breakup. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye had a nice pass breakup in the end zone the play before on third down.

Goff and the offense took over at their own 3-yard line, and he drove them down the field 97 yards (aided by two roughing the passer penalties) and capped off the drive with a 22-yard pass to wide receiver Josh Reynolds with just 19 seconds left in the half to give Detroit a 17-0 halftime lead.

Early in the second half with the Lions leading 17-3 and driving in Arizona territory, Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike fumbled, and it was recovered by Arizona. But Oruwariye came to the rescue with a diving interception of Murray that he returned 50 yards to the Arizona 5-yard line. Detroit took a 24-3 lead on the next play with a 6-yard pass from Goff to fullback Jason Cabinda.

That was the dagger for the Lions.