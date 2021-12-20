NOTEBOOK: St. Brown sets Lions rookie reception record

Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is on some kind of roll.

After catching 18 passes the last two weeks and becoming the only Lions rookie to have back-to-back games catching eight-plus passes, St. Brown just kept rolling in Detroit's 30-12 win over Arizona Sunday.

St. Brown logged eight receptions for 90 yards, an 11.3-yard average and one touchdown, which came on a 27-yard reception. He now owns the record for the most receptions in a season by a Lions rookie (65). The previous record belonged to running back Jahvid Best, who had 58 in 2010. St. Brown is the first Lions rookie to record at least eight receptions in three straight games.

"He's a stud," quarterback Jared Goff said of St. Brown after the game. "He's a stud. I'll say it again, he's a stud. He's a stud. We've known it since training camp.

"Finally getting him involved quite a bit now. I thought the route on the touchdown was just so perfect. It's such a unique route that only some guys can run, and you have to have a good feel for the space and the game. He has all of that. He's really starting to pick it up and understand coverage, and understand where the holes are, and it's really fun to play with him."

St. Brown is looking like a terrific pickup for GM Brad Holmes in the fourth round of this year's draft. He is quickly becoming one of Goff's most reliable targets.