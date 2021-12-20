NOTEBOOK: St. Brown sets Lions rookie reception record

Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is on some kind of roll.
After catching 18 passes the last two weeks and becoming the only Lions rookie to have back-to-back games catching eight-plus passes, St. Brown just kept rolling in Detroit's 30-12 win over Arizona Sunday.
St. Brown logged eight receptions for 90 yards, an 11.3-yard average and one touchdown, which came on a 27-yard reception. He now owns the record for the most receptions in a season by a Lions rookie (65). The previous record belonged to running back Jahvid Best, who had 58 in 2010. St. Brown is the first Lions rookie to record at least eight receptions in three straight games.
"He's a stud," quarterback Jared Goff said of St. Brown after the game. "He's a stud. I'll say it again, he's a stud. He's a stud. We've known it since training camp.
"Finally getting him involved quite a bit now. I thought the route on the touchdown was just so perfect. It's such a unique route that only some guys can run, and you have to have a good feel for the space and the game. He has all of that. He's really starting to pick it up and understand coverage, and understand where the holes are, and it's really fun to play with him."
St. Brown is looking like a terrific pickup for GM Brad Holmes in the fourth round of this year's draft. He is quickly becoming one of Goff's most reliable targets.
St. Brown said he's playing with a ton of confidence right now, and it's easy to see why.
HARRIS IMPRESSIVE
Outside linebacker Charles Harris continues to add to his career season in Detroit.
Harris, who before this year had a career-high three sacks with Atlanta last season, posted 12 total tackles (seven solo), 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss against Arizona Sunday, which gives him 7.5 sacks on the year.
He's been a terrific fit as an outside linebacker in Aaron Glenn's scheme. Harris is now just the third player in franchise history to produce a season with at least 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, joining Robert Porcher (1996, 1997) and Henry Thomas (1995).
"Man, just taking the coaching and just doing the details, doing the small things right," Harris said of his big season this year in Detroit. "Other guys around me just making it happen as well, everybody doing their job. Everybody is just being together out there. There's a camaraderie within the team, within the defense, and it's definitely paying off."
SAFETY TO CORNERBACK
With the numbers at cornerback low for Detroit Sunday because of injuries and COVID-19, safety Will Harris was forced to play some outside cornerback. He's been playing in the slot in place of the injured AJ Parker the last few weeks, but with Parker back for this one and the Lions needing a boost at outside cornerback, Harris moved there and made some plays.
"Mr. Do-It-All, man. We call him Mr. Do-It-All," cornerback Amani Oruwariye said of Harris. "There's nothing he can't do. He knows the system like the back of his hand. He's just a plug-and-play guy. I thought he competed well. I'm so proud of him."
ORUWARIYE ROLLING
Oruwariye posted his sixth interception of the season, extending his team-lead and career-high total.
The last Lions player with three years of experience or less to post at least six interceptions in a season was cornerback Ray Crockett in 1991.
"It's been a dream. It's been cool," Oruwariye said of his production this season. "But obviously like I've always said in interviews, I like winning. I came from college winning. We won a little in high school. But the feeling of winning like we had in that locker room was unreal. So, any plays I can make to get a win I'm happy about."
EXTRA POINTS
- The Lions now have over 1,500 rushing yards and a 4.5-yard team rushing average through the first 14 games of a season for the first time since 1998.
- Linebacker, turned defensive end, turned fullback who sometimes plays tight end, Jason Cabinda, notched his first career NFL touchdown on a six-yard catch. Campbell said after the game it was good to get Cabinda into the end zone for everything he does for this team.