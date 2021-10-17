O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions continue to compete hard

There is a mind game that plays out in pro football, and it can be as important as anything done on the practice field that prepares players for gameday.

The Detroit Lions are playing the mind game, and by all accounts they are faring better at it than their 0-5 won-loss record would indicate.

Losing can beget losing, and the Lions have not adopted a losing mentality. The evidence of that is how tenaciously they performed in recent losses to the Ravens and Vikings on last-play field goals.

What they showed in those games is one reason I'm picking the Lions to beat the Bengals Sunday to get their first win for head coach Dan Campbell and his staff.

It's not like the Lions don't know the score and what they're up against, but they compete hard. There's no reason to think they won't do that against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I think you're always affected by it," said quarterback Jared Goff, with a player's take on the impact of losing.

"I don't think you can not be affected by it. It's good to be mad. It's good to be pissed off. It's good to want to be better. The scary thing is when it's numb, if it's everyone going, 'Well, whatever.'