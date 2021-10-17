5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bengals

The Detroit Lions are still looking for that elusive first victory of the season as they host the Cincinnati Bengals today at Ford Field.

Here are five things I'll be looking out for today in this interconference matchup:

1. TAKE CARE OF THE BALL

In losses to Chicago and Minnesota the last two weeks, the Lions have turned the ball over in plus territory four times. If you add the two failed fourth-and-goal situations in Chicago, that's six opportunities to come away with points deep in opponent territory that Detroit got nothing from. Those are killers in close games.

The Lions have seven giveaways on the season and six takeaways for a minus-one differential. Cincinnati has some big-time weapons on offense and they can score points quick. The Lions can't give away scoring opportunities with turnovers again today.

2. LIMIT CHASE

Cincinnati rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is off to a stellar start to his NFL career.

He's got 23 catches for 456 yards and five touchdowns through Cincinnati's first five contests. He leads all rookies with five receiving touchdowns and is just the third rookie since 1990 with five-plus receiving touchdowns in a team's first five games of the season. Chase leads the NFL in receptions of 40 or more yards (4), and is tied for seventh in receptions of at least 20 yards (7).

The Lions enter today's contest having allowed a 100-yard receiver in every game this season. Detroit's defense has given up a 40-plus-yard pass in four of its five games this season, and has allowed 22 pass completions of 20-plus yards, which is tied for the fifth most in the NFL.