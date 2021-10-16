Lions vs. Bengals: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 16, 2021 at 06:54 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/Dylan-headshot.jpg
Dylan Reffe

New Media Specialist

The Lions return home to play host to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 17. This will be Detroit's second of four games against the AFC North, and the team's final home game against an AFC opponent this season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Chris Myers
  • Analyst: Daryl Johnston

TV map: See where the Lions-Bengals matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

NFL506-map-week6

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

Tune-In-16x9-CIN

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Detroit Lions Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas. Watch the Lions Legends pregame show, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

GAME ON CANCER PRESENTED BY HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM

Game On Cancer is a Henry Ford Health Systems initiative to fight and win the game against cancer. Game On Cancer provides assistance to patients that removes barriers to cancer care and provides critical cancer research funding.

Fans will have the opportunity to write the name of someone in their life who has been impacted by cancer on an 'In Honor Of' card. Towards the beginning of the 3rd quarter, there will be a tribute to cancer patients, caregivers, survivors, and their loved ones. All fans with a card will be asked to stand and hold their card up.

To download the 'In Honor Of' card before game day, click here.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

Meet the Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

View photos of the starters for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head Coach Zac Taylor Offensive Coordinator: Brian Callahan Defensive Coordinator: Lou Anarumo Special Teams Coordinator: Darrin Simmons
1 / 28

Head Coach Zac Taylor

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Callahan

Defensive Coordinator: Lou Anarumo

Special Teams Coordinator: Darrin Simmons

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Joe Burrow Backed up by Brandon Allen
2 / 28

QB Joe Burrow

Backed up by Brandon Allen

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
HB Joe Mixon Backed up by Chris Evans
3 / 28

HB Joe Mixon

Backed up by Chris Evans

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tee Higgins Backed up by Mike Thomas
4 / 28

WR Tee Higgins

Backed up by Mike Thomas

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Boyd Backed up by Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin
5 / 28

WR Tyler Boyd

Backed up by Stanley Morgan and Trenton Irwin

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Ja'Marr Chase Backed up by Auden Tate
6 / 28

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Backed up by Auden Tate

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE C.J. Uzomah Backed up by Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox
7 / 28

TE C.J. Uzomah

Backed up by Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LOT Jonah Williams Backed up by Isaiah Prince
8 / 28

LOT Jonah Williams

Backed up by Isaiah Prince

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
LG Quinton Spain Backed up by D'Ante Smith
9 / 28

LG Quinton Spain

Backed up by D'Ante Smith

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
C Trey Hopkins Backed up by Trey Hill
10 / 28

C Trey Hopkins

Backed up by Trey Hill

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG D'Ante Smith Backed up by Fred Johnson
11 / 28

RG D'Ante Smith

Backed up by Fred Johnson

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ROT Riley Reiff Backed up by Fred Johnson
12 / 28

ROT Riley Reiff

Backed up by Fred Johnson

Cooper Neill
LDE Sam Hubbard Backed up by Cam Sample and Wyatt Ray
13 / 28

LDE Sam Hubbard

Backed up by Cam Sample and Wyatt Ray

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
NT D.J. Reader Backed up by Josh Tupou and Tyler Shelvin
14 / 28

NT D.J. Reader

Backed up by Josh Tupou and Tyler Shelvin

Albert Tielemans/2020 Al Tielemans via AP Images
DT Larry Ogunjobi Backed up by B.J. Hill
15 / 28

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Backed up by B.J. Hill

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RDE Trey Hendrickson Backed up by Darius Hodge
16 / 28

RDE Trey Hendrickson

Backed up by Darius Hodge

Cooper Neill
LB Logan Wilson Backed up by Akeem Davis-Gaither
17 / 28

LB Logan Wilson

Backed up by Akeem Davis-Gaither

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
LB Germaine Pratt Backed up by Markus Bailey
18 / 28

LB Germaine Pratt

Backed up by Markus Bailey

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Mike Hilton Backed up by Jalen Davis
19 / 28

NCB Mike Hilton

Backed up by Jalen Davis

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
CB Chidobe Awuzie Backed up by Darius Phillips
20 / 28

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Backed up by Darius Phillips

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Eli Apple Backed up by Nick McCloud
21 / 28

CB Eli Apple

Backed up by Nick McCloud

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Vonn Bell Backed up by Brandon Wilson
22 / 28

S Vonn Bell

Backed up by Brandon Wilson

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jessie Bates Backed up by Brandon WIlson
23 / 28

S Jessie Bates

Backed up by Brandon WIlson

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Evan McPherson
24 / 28

K Evan McPherson

Cooper Neill
P/H Kevin Huber
25 / 28

P/H Kevin Huber

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Clark Harris
26 / 28

LS Clark Harris

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KOR Brandon Wilson Backed up by Darius Phillips
27 / 28

KOR Brandon Wilson

Backed up by Darius Phillips

Cooper Neill
PR Darius Phillips Backed up by Tyler Boyd
28 / 28

PR Darius Phillips

Backed up by Tyler Boyd

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 117: Mike O'Hara & Trey Flowers talk Lions vs. Bengals

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to preview Lions vs Bengals and OLB Trey Flowers discusses his return from injury and how to stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
news

Lions vs. Bengals injury report: Oct. 15

Lions vs. Bengals injury report and game designations for Friday, October 15.
news

NOTEBOOK: Rookie Onwuzurike working to become more consistent

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive end Levi Onwuzurike's progression, tackle Taylor Decker's status and more.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Harris has gone from draft bust to Detroit Lions sack leader: 'Man on a mission'

Advertising