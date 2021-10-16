Lions vs. Bengals: How to watch, listen and follow

The Lions return home to play host to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 17. This will be Detroit's second of four games against the AFC North, and the team's final home game against an AFC opponent this season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Chris Myers
- Analyst: Daryl Johnston
TV map: See where the Lions-Bengals matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.
Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.
Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Detroit Lions Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas. Watch the Lions Legends pregame show, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game On Cancer is a Henry Ford Health Systems initiative to fight and win the game against cancer. Game On Cancer provides assistance to patients that removes barriers to cancer care and provides critical cancer research funding.
Fans will have the opportunity to write the name of someone in their life who has been impacted by cancer on an 'In Honor Of' card. Towards the beginning of the 3rd quarter, there will be a tribute to cancer patients, caregivers, survivors, and their loved ones. All fans with a card will be asked to stand and hold their card up.
To download the 'In Honor Of' card before game day, click here.
Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.
Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.
