Lions vs. Bengals: How to watch, listen and follow

GAME ON CANCER PRESENTED BY HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM

Game On Cancer is a Henry Ford Health Systems initiative to fight and win the game against cancer. Game On Cancer provides assistance to patients that removes barriers to cancer care and provides critical cancer research funding.

Fans will have the opportunity to write the name of someone in their life who has been impacted by cancer on an 'In Honor Of' card. Towards the beginning of the 3rd quarter, there will be a tribute to cancer patients, caregivers, survivors, and their loved ones. All fans with a card will be asked to stand and hold their card up.