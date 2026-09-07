Lions announce 2026 team captains

Hutchinson is serving his third season as a team captain. He ranked top five in the NFL last season in total pressures (100), QB hits (35), sacks (14.5), hurries (64) and forced fumbles (4).

Seventh-year punter Jack Fox is the captain on special teams. Fox continues to be one of the top punters in the NFL. He has the highest gross (48.4) and net (43.1) punting average in team history, and ranked seventh in the NFL last season pinning opponents inside their own 20-yard line. This is his first year representing the Lions as a captain.