KEY QUESTIONS: What jumps out to Campbell about Detroit's Week 1 matchup?

What did Campbell see from offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and quarterback Jared Goff during training camp to make him believe those two can hit the ground running Week 1?

Their ability to work together, and the give and take Campbell saw from that relationship impressed him.

"I feel like they pulled the best out of each other," he said.

Petzing brought some clarity in Goff's mind to several areas, but was also open to some suggestions Goff made on concepts he likes and thinks will work with the personnel the Lions have on offense.

Campbell thought the two allowed each other to grow in different areas, which avoided the offense getting stale. He thinks the offense has a chance to be pretty dynamic with Petzing calling the plays and Goff being the field general.

What jumps out to Campbell about Detroit's Week 1 opponent New Orleans?

Campbell referred to the Saints as a 'young, hungry' opponent that progressed throughout last season and played some pretty good football at the end of the year. New Orleans won four of their last five games to finish the 2025 season.

Campbell saw second-year quarterback Tyler Shough begin playing with a level of confidence and maturity toward the end of the year. Detroit has respect for some of the potent weapons the Saints have on offense, including wide receiver Chris Olave, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and tight end Juwan Johnson.

Defensively, Campbell has a lot of respect for edge rusher Chase Young and believes he's playing some of the best football of his career. Campbell also shouted out linebackers Kaden Elliss and Pete Werner as well as edge rusher Carl Granderson.