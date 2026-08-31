TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' initial practice squad

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

He recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the preseason. Ogbongbemiga, 27, has played in 72 career regular season games (three starts) and recorded 66 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and two sacks.

DL Chris Smith

Smith drew praise from Campbell during camp for all the dirty work he does in the center of the front that allows others to make plays around him. He's one of the strongest players on the team and a player who's earned the coaches' trust if he needs to be elevated on gameday or to the active roster.

DL Ben Stille

Stille is a versatile player who can play several roles from big end to nose to three-technique, and the veteran earned praise from Campbell throughout camp for his consistency.

DL Tyre West

Detroit's seventh-round draft pick this year got caught up in a numbers game in a very deep and talented defensive line group that had 11 players make the initial 53-man roster. The Lions can continue to develop West on the practice squad.

CB Nick Whiteside