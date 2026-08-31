TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' initial practice squad

The Detroit Lions have signed 14 of a possible 16 players to their initial practice squad.
Teams can have a 17th player if that spot is filled by a qualifying player designated through the NFL's International Player Pathway program. Teams can use up to six practice squad spots on players with unlimited experience in the NFL. The remaining 10 spots are filled with players having less than two accrued seasons.
Teams can also protect up to four players per week that other teams cannot sign to their active roster. The 12 players who are not protected will be eligible to sign with another team's active roster during the week and must be on the active roster for at least three weeks.
Rules also allow teams to elevate two players from the practice squad per week without the need to create a roster spot – essentially creating a temporary 55-man roster. Those players are eligible to play in that week's game and they revert back to the practice squad at the end of the week without having to pass through waivers. Each player can be elevated three times per season.
The Lions promoted a player from their practice squad to their active roster 17 times last season. Head coach Dan Campbell has talked multiple times about the value of the practice squad and needing all 69 players on the active roster and practice squad combined to get through a 17-game NFL season.
Here is a closer look at Detroit's initial practice squad signings:
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QB Luke Altmyer
Although he didn't secure the backup job, there certainly looks to be something there with Altmyer to develop on the practice squad. He's got a lively arm and plays with a lot of confidence for an undrafted rookie.
LB Joe Bachie
Bachie is a veteran with six years and 66 games worth of NFL experience. He is a savvy veteran who drew particular praise from coaches in training camp as a consistent performer on special teams.
DB Aamaris Brown
Brown showed some versatility in camp playing both cornerback and safety. He was mostly an outside cornerback in college but has some experience in the slot and racked up 52 tackles with career highs in interceptions (4) and passes defended (7) for UNLV in 2025.
OL Devin Cochran
Cochran saw consistent second-team reps at tackle for most of training camp and is another veteran with NFL experience the team can turn to on the practice squad. Penei Sewell and Blake Miller are the starters at tackle heading into the season with veteran Larry Borom as the swing.
TE Thomas Gordon
Gordon can do a little bit of everything at the tight end position and that skillset ultimately earned him a spot on the practice squad. He had a couple receptions in the preseason and could develop into a plus blocker at the position.
WR Lucky Jackson
Jackson finished the preseason off with a bang, catching five passes for 94 yards, including a one-handed 35-yard grab setting up a touchdown. He has some playmaking ability he flashed throughout training camp with the second-team offense.
WR Tom Kennedy
Kennedy is a trusted veteran who can play all three receiver spots and return kicks and punts. He's been between the practice squad and the roster in Detroit dating back to 2019 and the team trusts him to step in and fill a role whenever needed.
EDGE Anthony Lucas
The Lions ended up keeping 11 defensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster with five of those being primarily edge players. Lucas had an impressive training camp with the ability to consistently get to the quarterback after going undrafted out of USC. There's a lot to like about his raw talent.
G Mason Miller
It was extremely impressive watching Miller's performance at center in the preseason finale in Indianapolis. He's not a center by trade, but was thrown into that role due to injury. The Lions must think there's some potential there after switching from tackle to the interior of the line as a guard/center.
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
He recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the preseason. Ogbongbemiga, 27, has played in 72 career regular season games (three starts) and recorded 66 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and two sacks.
DL Chris Smith
Smith drew praise from Campbell during camp for all the dirty work he does in the center of the front that allows others to make plays around him. He's one of the strongest players on the team and a player who's earned the coaches' trust if he needs to be elevated on gameday or to the active roster.
DL Ben Stille
Stille is a versatile player who can play several roles from big end to nose to three-technique, and the veteran earned praise from Campbell throughout camp for his consistency.
DL Tyre West
Detroit's seventh-round draft pick this year got caught up in a numbers game in a very deep and talented defensive line group that had 11 players make the initial 53-man roster. The Lions can continue to develop West on the practice squad.
CB Nick Whiteside
Whiteside started camp strong, earning some first-team reps at outside cornerback, but he didn't keep it up all camp and preseason. Now he gets an opportunity to continue developing on the practice squad and find consistency. He's got some versatility to his game and he made the most of his opportunity to play in the regular season last year when called to do so.