NFC North: 2026 season preview

Week 1 of the regular season is here, so it's time for a quick offseason refresher and Week 1 preview for all four teams in the NFC North:
CHICAGO
2025 record: 11-6 (NFC North Champions)
Week 1 opponent: at Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.
2026 strength of schedule: 1st (.550 opponent win percentage based on 2025 record and includes nine games against 2025 playoff teams)
New faces: C Garrett Bradbury, LB Devin Bush, S Dillon Thieneman, WR Kalif Raymond, C Logan Jones, TE Sam Roush
Key losses: Coby Bryant (knee injury), DL Gervon Dexter (trade), WR DJ Moore, C Drew Dalman (retirement), S Jaquan Brisker, S Kevin Byard, LB Tremaine Edmunds
Breakout player to watch: WR Luther Burden III
Entering his second season after a solid rookie campaign (47 catches, 652 yards), Burden is primed for a big role in the passing game as he steps into the No. 2 role at receiver behind Rome Odunze. Ben Johnson's offense has a way of getting skill players in favorable matchups and Burden should benefit from the increased usage.
Most significant change: Defensive makeover
The Bears' defense will look much different Week 1 than the one they put out on the field in the playoffs. Five of the top six players who led them in defensive snaps last season are no longer on the roster. It's a completely new safety duo after Brisker and Byard left in free agency, and there are some new pieces to mix into the front seven as well.
Twentyman: It's a little different being the hunted instead of the hunters in this league. Chicago has to navigate a first-place schedule, which makes a big difference in the opponent in those three crossover games. The Bears won seven games last season after trailing in the final two minutes. Offensively, Chicago is formidable going into the second year of Johnson's offense.
Quarterback Caleb Williams is also a breakout candidate, and it wouldn't be surprising if he becomes the first Bears quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards. Johnson has already stated how he wants this offense to be the most prolific in NFL history. For me, it all comes down to the defense. How quickly will the new pieces gel? Can they lead the league in takeaways (33) like they did last year?
GREEN BAY
2025 record: 9-7-1
Week 1 opponent: at Minnesota, Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m.
2026 strength of schedule: T-3rd (.538 opponent win percentage based on 2025 record and includes seven games against 2025 playoff teams)
New faces: EDGE Javon Hargrave, WR Skyy Moore, QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Jonnu Smith, LB Zaire Franklin, CB Brandon Cisse, NT Chris McClellan
Key losses: EDGE Rashan Gary, OL Elgton Jenkins, WR Romeo Doubs, QB Malik Willis, LT Rasheed Walker, LB Quay Walker, DT Colby Wooden
Breakout player to watch: WR Matthew Golden
The Packers let Doubs walk in free agency and traded Dontayvion Wicks, which creates 131 targets from last year the team will be looking to replace. Golden could be the biggest beneficiary of those new target reps after catching 39 passes for 361 yards as a rookie. He's clearly one of the Packers' top three receivers now alongside Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. He should see a big increase in targets and production going into his second season.
Most significant change: Jonathan Gannon takes over defense
Gannon takes over after Jeff Hafley left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Gannon was previously the head coach in Arizona, and before that he was a defensive coordinator in Philadelphia (2021-22) and defensive backs coach in Indianapolis (2018-2020). It's a defense that will play a lot of two-high safety with disguised coverages to try and confuse offenses.
Twentyman: With edge rusher Micah Parsons on PUP and running back Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Green Bay will be without two of their biggest stars on either side of the football to start the season. The Packers start the year with three of their first four games on the road.
It's kind of wild to think Green Bay currently owns the longest streak without a division title among the four teams in the NFC North. Can the Packers overcome the losses of Parsons and Jacobs to begin the year?
MINNESOTA
2025 record: 9-8
Week 1 opponent: vs. Green Bay, Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m.
2026 strength of schedule: 11th (.519 opponent win percentage based on 2025 record and includes eight games against 2025 playoff teams)
New faces: QB Kyler Murray, WR Jauan Jennings, LB Jake Golday, CB James Pierre, DL Domonique Orange, DL Caleb Banks,
Key losses: DT Jonathan Allen, LB Jonathan Greenard, DT Javon Hargrave, S Harrison Smith, RB Ty Chandler, C Ryan Kelly, WR Jalen Nailor, FB C.J. Ham
Breakout player to watch: EDGE Dallas Turner
Following the trade of Greenard to the Eagles, Turner now has a clear path to a starting role and a significant uptick in defensive snaps. He recorded 8.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss playing in just 66 percent of the defensive snaps (702) last season. It's not unreasonable to expect him to be a double-digit sack performer in his third season with an increased role.
Most significant change: New starting quarterback
Murray won the starting job over J.J. McCarthy in camp. Murray gets a fresh start working alongside head coach Kevin O'Connell and a nice collection of skill weapons. He gives O'Connell a dual-threat player at the position to feature in his offense. Murray has been an MVP candidate in his career. Can he regain that kind of form in Minnesota?
Twentyman: Defensive coordinator Brian Flores enters his fourth season running the defense. He runs a creative, blitz-heavy scheme that fits his players' skillsets and is one of the hardest to play against week to week.
The skill weapons led by All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson are consistently productive. The big question mark is at quarterback. Can the Vikings get consistent play and production from that spot? The answer to that question will make or break their 2026 season.
View photos of the Detroit Lions' new Rivalries uniform.
DETROIT
2025 record: 9-8
Week 1 opponent: vs. New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.
2026 strength of schedule: 27th (.467 opponent win percentage based on 2025 record and includes seven games against 2025 playoff teams)
New faces: C Cade Mays, EDGE DJ Wonnum, CB Roger McCreary, S Chuck Clark, DB Christian Izien, T Larry Borom, T Blake Miller, EDGE Derrick Moore
Key losses: LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson, EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DL DJ Reader, WR Kalif Raymond, T Taylor Decker
Breakout player to watch: G Tate Ratledge
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Ratledge had a good camp and was happy with his progress heading into his second season. Ratledge had the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade among first-year guards last season and was one of the top run-blockers among all NFL guards. He's settled into that spot and looks the part of a tough, gritty Detroit Lions interior lineman.
Most significant change: New play caller in Drew Petzing
This Lions' offense will change some under Petzing, but not as much as we typically see with a new offensive coordinator coming in. Detroit's enjoyed a lot of success on that side of the ball over the last few seasons with Campbell having a big influence. Detroit returns all of their top skill weapons. Petzing has added some of his own wrinkles here and there, but casual fans might not notice a huge difference. The Lions hope some of the upgrades they made upfront along the offensive line, plus another year under their belt for youngsters like Ratledge and Christian Mahogany, gets them back to being one of the top O-line units in the league.
Twentyman: The Lions skipped joint practices this training camp, opting instead for an internal 'Detroit vs. Detroit' approach. Campbell focused on installs and situational football and likes where the team is at heading into the regular season. It was a disappointing 9-8 record and last-place finish in the division last year for Detroit. The big question mark for me heading into this season is the secondary. Can a deep and talented front seven help improve the marriage between the rush and cover on that side of the football? And after a couple years of bad injury luck, could the Lions get a little break in that regard in 2026?