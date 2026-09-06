NFC North: 2026 season preview

DETROIT

2025 record: 9-8

Week 1 opponent: vs. New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

2026 strength of schedule: 27th (.467 opponent win percentage based on 2025 record and includes seven games against 2025 playoff teams)

New faces: C Cade Mays, EDGE DJ Wonnum, CB Roger McCreary, S Chuck Clark, DB Christian Izien, T Larry Borom, T Blake Miller, EDGE Derrick Moore

Key losses: LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson, EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DL DJ Reader, WR Kalif Raymond, T Taylor Decker

Breakout player to watch: G Tate Ratledge

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Ratledge had a good camp and was happy with his progress heading into his second season. Ratledge had the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade among first-year guards last season and was one of the top run-blockers among all NFL guards. He's settled into that spot and looks the part of a tough, gritty Detroit Lions interior lineman.

Most significant change: New play caller in Drew Petzing

This Lions' offense will change some under Petzing, but not as much as we typically see with a new offensive coordinator coming in. Detroit's enjoyed a lot of success on that side of the ball over the last few seasons with Campbell having a big influence. Detroit returns all of their top skill weapons. Petzing has added some of his own wrinkles here and there, but casual fans might not notice a huge difference. The Lions hope some of the upgrades they made upfront along the offensive line, plus another year under their belt for youngsters like Ratledge and Christian Mahogany, gets them back to being one of the top O-line units in the league.