10 takeaways from Ray Agnew & Brad Holmes

Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes and assistant general manager Ray Agnew spoke to the media Wednesday after Detroit trimmed the roster to an initial 53 players and formed a 16-man practice squad earlier this week.
Now the focus shifts to the New Orleans Saints game on Sept. 13 in Week 1 of the regular season.
Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from Holmes and Agnew:
1. Helping the pass rush
Holmes said a big priority for him this offseason was adding some 'juice' to their defensive line room and particularly the pass rush. The Lions finished top five in the NFL last year with 49 sacks, but ranked 26th in pass rush win rate (32 percent). They're looking for more consistency from the pass rush in 2026.
Heading into the regular season, both Holmes and Agnew like the makeup and depth of the 11-member defensive line room. Detroit's deeper and more talented on the edges than they have ever been in Holmes' tenure with Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Ahmed Hassanein and Eric O'Neill.
Agnew said he expects the front to be the strong point of the defense. He was particularly high on the way veteran defensive lineman Alim McNeill played throughout training camp and the kind of impact he can have in the middle of that unit this season.
"(McNeill) is playing as good as anyone in the league right now," Agnew said.
2. Light at wide receiver
The Lions kept only four receivers on the initial 53-man roster, which Holmes said was on the lighter side, but he likes the makeup of that room.
He liked the camp second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa had and talked about some of the little things he does in the run game and his improved route running as things he brings to the table as he steps into the No. 3 receiver role behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Tay Martin made the roster with the way he played on both offense and special teams throughout the course of camp.
One thing to keep in mind at receiver is Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett and Lucky Jackson are all on the practice squad, so Holmes can easily add numbers to that room if needed for gameday by a practice squad elevation.
3. Revamped offensive line
Detroit aimed to get younger and more athletic upfront along the offensive line this offseason.
"We're really excited about that group," Holmes said of the offensive front. "Obviously, we got a lot younger and guys have a lot of opportunities to grow that we're all excited for."
We saw growth from rookie right tackle Blake Miller. Tate Ratledge had a great camp and there's high expectations for him heading into his second season. Penei Sewell made the transition to left tackle look seamless.
The Cade Mays injury was unfortunate, but an experienced Juice Scruggs steps in until Mays can return hopefully sometime in October.
Christian Mahogany has starter talent at left guard, but needs to show more consistency. Ben Bartch missed a lot of camp due to injury, but getting back on the practice field the final week of camp and for the final preseason game was big for the continued competition and depth at that spot. Second-year OL Miles Frazier is in the mix there too.
4. On defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard
The first time Holmes saw rookie sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard (6-0, 280) on tape, his initial thought was Gill-Howard could be an impact sub-package pass rusher from the interior at the NFL level. Gill-Howard has been better in the run game than Holmes thought he'd be from the tape study, which has been a pleasant surprise and just another reason Gill-Howard made the roster.
"Because of how he's built because he can bend and he has this innate violence and hand usage, he gives himself a chance," Holmes said.
5. Running back Isiah Pacheco to IR
There is no timeline for the return of veteran running back Isiah Pacheco, per Holmes, but he does hope to get him back at some point this season after Pacheco was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Tuesday. That means he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.
Holmes said Pacheco is steadily feeling better as he rehabs knee and back injuries. The hope is he'll return and play a complementary role to Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit's backfield sometime this season.
6. On edge rusher Eric O'Neill
It was interesting hearing Holmes talk about how much he wanted to sign O'Neill during the hectic period after the draft.
Holmes said he had his ear to the phone as director of college scouting Brian Hudspeth made his pitch to O'Neill's camp while telling Hudspeth to make sure they got that deal done with O'Neill.
The undrafted rookie out of Rutgers had a nice camp, showing off a high motor and better athleticism than some of the testing numbers might suggest. He earned a roster spot with his consistency coming off the edge.
7. Contract extensions
Holmes got a big contract extension done with Gibbs this offseason, which now leaves safety Brian Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta as two of the players next up for extension consideration as both head into the final year of their rookie contracts.
Holmes said he'd like to get extensions done with both players, but admitted there's still a couple things they need to sort through before that can become a reality. Injury question marks could be high on the list. Branch is coming off a torn ACL and LaPorta had back surgery this offseason, though LaPorta was a full participant in training camp and looked good throughout the course of camp.
"In terms of us wanting those guys around. Absolutely," Holmes said. "Hoping we can get it done."
View photos of the Detroit Lions' new Rivalries uniform.
8. Cornerback position
Holmes likes the current makeup of the cornerback room with starters D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin and the depth behind them.
Rakestraw dealt with some minor injuries, but got through it and Holmes thought he progressed throughout camp. Raskestraw missing all of the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury allowed him to gain some muscle development and weight that will hopefully allow him to be more durable than we saw his first two seasons.
The Lions brought in veteran Roger McCreary to compete for the nickel spot, which he did, but Holmes said he was impressed with what McCreary showed on the outside. Him being able to play both is big for Detroit's overall depth at the position.
"I just think overall we have a good group," Holmes said.
9. Keith Abney II at nickel
How has rookie fifth-round cornerback Keith Abney II put himself in a position to play a key role at the nickel cornerback spot heading into the season?
"He's been a quick study," Holmes said. "In terms of his instincts and toughness. He's a football player."
Abney plays much bigger than his 5-foot-9, 187-pound frame, especially in the run game. He's got a chance to be a first-year player who makes a big impact for the Lions this season.
10. On quarterback Jared Goff
Holmes and Agnew have been around quarterback Jared Goff a long time dating back to their time together in Los Angeles. When Holmes traded for Goff in 2021, he thought there was still a lot of upside in Goff's game.
That's certainly been realized here in Detroit. Holmes said he saw Goff's continuous growth during camp as he watched the veteran quarterback handle the challenges of a new play caller and changes up front along the line.
It's been a seamless transition for Goff in Petzing's offense, per Holmes, and he thinks the Petzing-Goff partnership running this offense can be a big part of Detroit getting back to competing for an NFC North title and Super Bowl.