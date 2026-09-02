10 takeaways from Ray Agnew & Brad Holmes

8. Cornerback position

Holmes likes the current makeup of the cornerback room with starters D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin and the depth behind them.

Rakestraw dealt with some minor injuries, but got through it and Holmes thought he progressed throughout camp. Raskestraw missing all of the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury allowed him to gain some muscle development and weight that will hopefully allow him to be more durable than we saw his first two seasons.

The Lions brought in veteran Roger McCreary to compete for the nickel spot, which he did, but Holmes said he was impressed with what McCreary showed on the outside. Him being able to play both is big for Detroit's overall depth at the position.

"I just think overall we have a good group," Holmes said.

9. Keith Abney II at nickel

How has rookie fifth-round cornerback Keith Abney II put himself in a position to play a key role at the nickel cornerback spot heading into the season?

"He's been a quick study," Holmes said. "In terms of his instincts and toughness. He's a football player."

Abney plays much bigger than his 5-foot-9, 187-pound frame, especially in the run game. He's got a chance to be a first-year player who makes a big impact for the Lions this season.

10. On quarterback Jared Goff

Holmes and Agnew have been around quarterback Jared Goff a long time dating back to their time together in Los Angeles. When Holmes traded for Goff in 2021, he thought there was still a lot of upside in Goff's game.

That's certainly been realized here in Detroit. Holmes said he saw Goff's continuous growth during camp as he watched the veteran quarterback handle the challenges of a new play caller and changes up front along the line.