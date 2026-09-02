 Skip to main content
Advertising

10 takeaways from Ray Agnew & Brad Holmes

Sep 02, 2026 at 01:36 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes and assistant general manager Ray Agnew spoke to the media Wednesday after Detroit trimmed the roster to an initial 53 players and formed a 16-man practice squad earlier this week.

Now the focus shifts to the New Orleans Saints game on Sept. 13 in Week 1 of the regular season.

Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from Holmes and Agnew:

1. Helping the pass rush

Holmes said a big priority for him this offseason was adding some 'juice' to their defensive line room and particularly the pass rush. The Lions finished top five in the NFL last year with 49 sacks, but ranked 26th in pass rush win rate (32 percent). They're looking for more consistency from the pass rush in 2026.

Heading into the regular season, both Holmes and Agnew like the makeup and depth of the 11-member defensive line room. Detroit's deeper and more talented on the edges than they have ever been in Holmes' tenure with Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Ahmed Hassanein and Eric O'Neill.

Agnew said he expects the front to be the strong point of the defense. He was particularly high on the way veteran defensive lineman Alim McNeill played throughout training camp and the kind of impact he can have in the middle of that unit this season.

"(McNeill) is playing as good as anyone in the league right now," Agnew said.

2. Light at wide receiver

The Lions kept only four receivers on the initial 53-man roster, which Holmes said was on the lighter side, but he likes the makeup of that room.

He liked the camp second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa had and talked about some of the little things he does in the run game and his improved route running as things he brings to the table as he steps into the No. 3 receiver role behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Tay Martin made the roster with the way he played on both offense and special teams throughout the course of camp.

One thing to keep in mind at receiver is Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett and Lucky Jackson are all on the practice squad, so Holmes can easily add numbers to that room if needed for gameday by a practice squad elevation.

3. Revamped offensive line

Detroit aimed to get younger and more athletic upfront along the offensive line this offseason.

"We're really excited about that group," Holmes said of the offensive front. "Obviously, we got a lot younger and guys have a lot of opportunities to grow that we're all excited for."

We saw growth from rookie right tackle Blake Miller. Tate Ratledge had a great camp and there's high expectations for him heading into his second season. Penei Sewell made the transition to left tackle look seamless.

The Cade Mays injury was unfortunate, but an experienced Juice Scruggs steps in until Mays can return hopefully sometime in October.

Christian Mahogany has starter talent at left guard, but needs to show more consistency. Ben Bartch missed a lot of camp due to injury, but getting back on the practice field the final week of camp and for the final preseason game was big for the continued competition and depth at that spot. Second-year OL Miles Frazier is in the mix there too.

4. On defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard

The first time Holmes saw rookie sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard (6-0, 280) on tape, his initial thought was Gill-Howard could be an impact sub-package pass rusher from the interior at the NFL level. Gill-Howard has been better in the run game than Holmes thought he'd be from the tape study, which has been a pleasant surprise and just another reason Gill-Howard made the roster.

"Because of how he's built because he can bend and he has this innate violence and hand usage, he gives himself a chance," Holmes said.

5. Running back Isiah Pacheco to IR

There is no timeline for the return of veteran running back Isiah Pacheco, per Holmes, but he does hope to get him back at some point this season after Pacheco was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Tuesday. That means he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.

Holmes said Pacheco is steadily feeling better as he rehabs knee and back injuries. The hope is he'll return and play a complementary role to Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit's backfield sometime this season.

Related Links

6. On edge rusher Eric O'Neill

It was interesting hearing Holmes talk about how much he wanted to sign O'Neill during the hectic period after the draft.

Holmes said he had his ear to the phone as director of college scouting Brian Hudspeth made his pitch to O'Neill's camp while telling Hudspeth to make sure they got that deal done with O'Neill.

The undrafted rookie out of Rutgers had a nice camp, showing off a high motor and better athleticism than some of the testing numbers might suggest. He earned a roster spot with his consistency coming off the edge.

7. Contract extensions

Holmes got a big contract extension done with Gibbs this offseason, which now leaves safety Brian Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta as two of the players next up for extension consideration as both head into the final year of their rookie contracts.

Holmes said he'd like to get extensions done with both players, but admitted there's still a couple things they need to sort through before that can become a reality. Injury question marks could be high on the list. Branch is coming off a torn ACL and LaPorta had back surgery this offseason, though LaPorta was a full participant in training camp and looked good throughout the course of camp.

"In terms of us wanting those guys around. Absolutely," Holmes said. "Hoping we can get it done."

2026 Detroit Lions Rivalries uniform reveal

View photos of the Detroit Lions' new Rivalries uniform.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
3 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
5 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
6 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
8 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
10 / 60

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
12 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
14 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
16 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
18 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
21 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
22 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
23 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
24 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
26 / 60

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
27 / 60

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
28 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
29 / 60

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jersey details images during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 60

Jersey details images during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
37 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
40 / 60

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
41 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
43 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
44 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
45 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)
59 / 60

during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Carl JonesII/Detroit Lions)

Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the 2026 Rivalries uniform media day at the Meijer Performance Center on May 6, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

8. Cornerback position

Holmes likes the current makeup of the cornerback room with starters D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin and the depth behind them.

Rakestraw dealt with some minor injuries, but got through it and Holmes thought he progressed throughout camp. Raskestraw missing all of the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury allowed him to gain some muscle development and weight that will hopefully allow him to be more durable than we saw his first two seasons.

The Lions brought in veteran Roger McCreary to compete for the nickel spot, which he did, but Holmes said he was impressed with what McCreary showed on the outside. Him being able to play both is big for Detroit's overall depth at the position.

"I just think overall we have a good group," Holmes said.

9. Keith Abney II at nickel

How has rookie fifth-round cornerback Keith Abney II put himself in a position to play a key role at the nickel cornerback spot heading into the season?

"He's been a quick study," Holmes said. "In terms of his instincts and toughness. He's a football player."

Abney plays much bigger than his 5-foot-9, 187-pound frame, especially in the run game. He's got a chance to be a first-year player who makes a big impact for the Lions this season.

10. On quarterback Jared Goff

Holmes and Agnew have been around quarterback Jared Goff a long time dating back to their time together in Los Angeles. When Holmes traded for Goff in 2021, he thought there was still a lot of upside in Goff's game.

That's certainly been realized here in Detroit. Holmes said he saw Goff's continuous growth during camp as he watched the veteran quarterback handle the challenges of a new play caller and changes up front along the line.

It's been a seamless transition for Goff in Petzing's offense, per Holmes, and he thinks the Petzing-Goff partnership running this offense can be a big part of Detroit getting back to competing for an NFC North title and Super Bowl.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down first five games of 2026 season

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' first five games of the 2026 NFL season.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' initial practice squad

Tim Twentyman breaks down the first 14 additions to the Detroit Lions' initial practice squad.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the initial 53-man roster

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster.

news

TWENTYMAN: Preseason Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the Detroit Lions' Preseason Week 3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

RECAP: Lions at Colts

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 25-16 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Colts

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Colts preseason matchup.

news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 19 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Camp Notes: Campbell reflects on Lions' 2026 training camp

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 19 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Camp Notes: McNeill impressed by defensive line depth

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 18 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 18 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who stood out in Lions' second preseason game

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five players who stood out in the Detroit Lions' second preseason game of the year.

Advertising