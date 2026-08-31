TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the initial 53-man roster

DEFENSIVE LINE (11)

On the roster: Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Ahmed Hassanein, Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Tyler Lacy, Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike, Eric O'Neill, Mekhi Wingo

Missing cut: Chris Smith, Myles Adams, Anthony Lucas, Ben Stille, Tyre West

Reserve/Injured: Payton Turner

Twentyman: I expect a couple of the players missing the cut to end up on the practice squad if they clear waivers. There are some promising youngsters and veterans the Lions trust to put in the lineup on game day, if needed. Sixth-round rookie Gill-Howard made a huge push to earn a roster spot with his play in practice and the preseason. He provides some juice as a pass rusher along the interior and it will be fun to watch his development as he continues getting stronger and fine tunes his technique and hands. Onwuzurike's ability to play along the interior and play the big end ultimately won him a roster spot. O'Neill really turned it on in camp and the preseason as the Lions have a ton of depth and versatility along the edge of their front heading into the season.

LINEBACKER (6)

On the roster: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Devin White, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Jimmy Rolder

Missing cut: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter, Troy Reeder, Amen Ogbongbemiga

Reserve/Injured: Damone Clark

Twentyman: Rolder missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury, but he is trending toward a return this week and avoids the injured list. Minus Rolder, it's a pretty veteran-heavy group led by the All-Pro Campbell. White has been a nice addition, and he and Campbell have looked good next to each other all camp. A couple of these linebackers missing the cut could potentially end up on the practice squad.

DEFENSIVE BACK (10)

On the roster: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Keith Abney II, Roger McCreary, Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, Christian Izien, Thomas Harper, Khalil Dorsey

Missing cut: Nick Whiteside, Dan Jackson, Aamaris Brown, Bump Cooper Jr., Ekow Boye-Doe, Jason Taylor II, Eric Scott Jr.

Reserve/PUP: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch

Twentyman: Joseph and Branch starting the season on PUP means we won't see them until Week 5 at Arizona, but remember, Detroit's bye is the following week in case they want to add a couple weeks to the recovery time for both. The Lions kept only eight defensive backs on the initial 53-man roster last season, so they are going into the regular season a little heavy here. Reed and Ya-Sin are expected to be the starting outside corners. Whiteside was likely a tough cut given his versatility and experience. What will the Lions do at the nickel? Has one player won the role? Could they use multiple players depending on matchup and situation?

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

On the roster: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten

Missing cut: None