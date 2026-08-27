TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 19 observations

Quality work: The final practice of training camp at the Meijer Performance Center was a productive one as the team conducted a scrimmage and got a ton of reps in. It was a particularly good day for the starters on offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. They showed Thursday why this offense could be one of the best in the league again this season.
99-yard drive: Goff and the offense were put in a tough situation to start practice, starting at the one-yard line against the starters on defense. A completion to wide receiver Jameson Williams on a nice comeback route by Williams gave the offense some room at the 22-yard line and it was off and running from there. Goff completed passes to tight end Sam LaPorta (14 yards), Williams (18), St. Brown (3), wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (14) and St. Brown (3), with some Gibbs runs mixed in, working their way down to the defense's five-yard line. An incompletion to LaPorta on a nice PBU by Avonte Maddox on third down ultimately set up 4th & goal from the five-yard line.
On fourth down, Goff faced some pressure but stood strong in the pocket and delivered a perfect pass to a sliding Williams in the back of the end zone with cornerback D.J. Reed in tight coverage. Williams celebrated the touchdown with the St. Brown headstand. The defense thought Williams bobbled the ball, but Lions social media content producer Hugo Bolaños was right there with a great video and after reviewing, it was ruled a touchdown. The touchdown and celebration put an exclamation point on the 99-yard drive for the offense.
Gibbs house calls: Gibbs has established himself as one of the top skill weapons in the NFL, and Thursday's practice certainly reaffirmed that. Gibbs found a little crease between the right tackle and right guard in one team period, cut outside to the right, and outran Maddox 59 yards to the end zone on just the second play of that series. Gibbs finished practice with a 16-yard touchdown, beating the defense around the end to the pylon on a 4th & 1 play.
Meeting at the quarterback: Lions head coach Dan Campbell has talked about some of the difficult decisions coming this weekend along the defensive line. Detroit has shown to have some good depth along the edges. On the second series for the second-team offense and defense, both undrafted rookie Anthony Lucas and veteran Eric O'Neill recorded sacks on the drive. The O'Neill sack was on a 3rd & 7 at the offense's 37-yard line and forced a punt.
Aidan Hutchinson and DJ Wonnum ended a series a little later in practice, meeting at Goff for a sack.
Linebacker depth: Veteran linebacker Devin White ended a series for the second-team offense when he got to quarterback Luke Altmyer on a third-down blitz. White ran through running back Sione Vaki on the way to Altmyer. Between Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske and White, Detroit's got terrific veteran experience with a history of production at that position.
Shining moment: When it comes to the last practice of training camp and the last preseason contest on Saturday, players on the roster bubble are looking for ways to stand out. Running back Trayveon Williams had one of those moments in the final series for the second-team offense. The drive started on the defense's 40-yard line. On the third play of the series, Williams took a handoff on a 3rd & 1, cutting it outside to the right and ended up in the end zone 31 yards away. The entire offense, including the first team, ran down to the end zone and celebrated the run.
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Long field goal attempts: Kicker Jake Bates was put into some tough situations as he was asked to take a few long attempts. He missed a 71-yard field goal a little short and left. Later on, he had enough leg from 63 yards, but missed just right. Bates was good from 52 yards and was perfect on all his extra point tries.
St. Brown drive: The second-to-last series for the starters on offense started at the defense's 40-yard line. Goff found St. Brown for a 14-yard catch to start the drive. The second play was a seven-yard catch by St. Brown; the fourth play, on 3rd & 3, was a four-yard completion to St. Brown. Two plays later, Goff and St. Brown connected on a post in the back of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown. St. Brown has had a really strong camp and ended it with a terrific day Thursday.
Ending situation: The last series of the day for the starters had the offense trailing 23-20 with one minute, 38 seconds on the clock at the defense's 25-yard line with two timeouts. A LaPorta three-yard reception and a Gibbs six-yard run put the offense in 3rd & 1 at the 16-yard line. Goff hit St. Brown left for what the offense thought was a touchdown, but after Campbell looked at GM Brad Holmes and senior football advisor to ownership Chris Spielman, who were both watching under the goal post, Spielman ruled it was a bobble by St. Brown and no touchdown. On fourth down, a pitch left to Gibbs ultimately got the offense in the end zone, concluding Thursday's practice and 2026 training camp.