TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 19 observations

Quality work: The final practice of training camp at the Meijer Performance Center was a productive one as the team conducted a scrimmage and got a ton of reps in. It was a particularly good day for the starters on offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. They showed Thursday why this offense could be one of the best in the league again this season.

99-yard drive: Goff and the offense were put in a tough situation to start practice, starting at the one-yard line against the starters on defense. A completion to wide receiver Jameson Williams on a nice comeback route by Williams gave the offense some room at the 22-yard line and it was off and running from there. Goff completed passes to tight end Sam LaPorta (14 yards), Williams (18), St. Brown (3), wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (14) and St. Brown (3), with some Gibbs runs mixed in, working their way down to the defense's five-yard line. An incompletion to LaPorta on a nice PBU by Avonte Maddox on third down ultimately set up 4th & goal from the five-yard line.