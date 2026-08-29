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TWENTYMAN: Preseason Week 3 observations

Aug 29, 2026 at 06:48 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Veteran poise: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week the backup quarterback job was still an open competition between veteran Josh Dobbs and rookie Luke Altmyer heading into Saturday's preseason finale. Dobbs made a statement against Indianapolis in hopes of claiming that job.

He led two long scoring drives — three touchdown drives total — and finished 15-of-19 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 129.8. His poise in the pocket and accuracy throwing the ball Saturday stood out to me.

Familiar backup: Jacob Saylors led a strong Lions' rushing attack Saturday with 100 rushing yards on 17 carries for a 5.9-yard average per rush. Campbell was asked after the game about his comfort level with Saylors if he had to step into the primary backup role behind Jahmyr Gibbs early in the regular season if Isiah Pacheco isn't available due to injury. Campbell said he has total confidence in Saylors and made the point he actually prefers a backup with familiarity in the system, terminology and quarterback in those running back roles.

Red zone and third down: I thought it was a well-called game by offensive coordinator Drew Petzing Saturday in Indianapolis and well-executed by the players on that side of the ball. Detroit was a perfect 4-for-4 in the red zone, 13-of-19 on third down (68.4 percent) and 2-for-2 on fourth down. That's terrific offensive execution.

Sunday schedule: Campbell said after the game his plan is to watch the film either on the flight back to Detroit Saturday evening or when he gets back to Detroit. He and his coaching staff will meet first thing in the morning, and then he and general manager Brad Holmes will meet after that to come to a conclusion on the initial 53-man roster by the 6 p.m. deadline.

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Practice squad importance: One thing to keep in mind this time of year, and Campbell said he reminded the team after the game, is that he and Holmes view their roster as the best 69, not 53. The 16-man practice squad is put together after the initial 53 and we've seen over the last two seasons in particular how important the practice squad is. Those players can have a major impact on the season when they're called upon to join the active roster, either on gameday elevations or because of injury.

Backup O-line job: Detroit has some decisions to make when it comes to the reserves along the offensive line. Ben Bartch's return to practice this week after missing most of camp due to injury was big for his chances of making the initial 53 as one of those reserves. He started at left guard Saturday and played the first half. The reserves upfront, including Bartch, played really well as the Lions totaled 356 yards of offense, including 186 on the ground.

Lions at Colts Preseason Week 3 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts Preseason Week 3 game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Indianapolis.

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Zach Horton (43) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Zach Horton (43) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63), Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63), Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) and Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) and Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) and Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) and Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) and Detroit Lions tight end Thomas Gordon (82) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) and Detroit Lions tight end Thomas Gordon (82) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) and Detroit Lions safety Jason Taylor II (34) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) and Detroit Lions safety Jason Taylor II (34) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) and Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) and Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Easton Stick (4) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Easton Stick (4) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Roydell Williams (24) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Roydell Williams (24) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Center of attention: Shoutout to Mason Miller and Gus Hartwig for jumping into the center role Saturday as backup Seth McLaughlin missed the game due to being in concussion protocol. Miller never really played center, but stepped in there, moved people around and played well. There were a couple snap issues here and there, but both players did a nice job.

What about Meeks: What will Detroit ultimately decide to do with second-year tight end Jackson Meeks? Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin didn't play Saturday and seem secure as the top three at the position. Holmes and Campbell have typically kept three tight ends on the initial roster, but Meeks has certainly made a case for inclusion and that's a credit to him.

He caught a six-yard touchdown pass and made another tackle on special teams Saturday against the Colts. He's still a little raw in making the switch from receiver to tight end full-time this season, but looks to have a lot of upside. Could the Lions keep four tight ends on the roster? He certainly seems like a candidate for the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53 and clears waivers.

Defensive line decisions: After a month of training camp and three preseason contests, one of the deepest position groups on the roster appears to be along the defensive line. Everyone in that room besides Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum, Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams and Derrick Moore (injury) dressed and played Saturday as the team tries to come up with the best makeup of players. Among the reserves fighting for jobs, edge rushers Ahmed Hassanein and Eric O'Neill and defensive linemen Skyler Gill-Howard, Chris Smith and Ben Stille have particularly caught my eye over the last month.

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