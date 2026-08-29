TWENTYMAN: Preseason Week 3 observations

Center of attention: Shoutout to Mason Miller and Gus Hartwig for jumping into the center role Saturday as backup Seth McLaughlin missed the game due to being in concussion protocol. Miller never really played center, but stepped in there, moved people around and played well. There were a couple snap issues here and there, but both players did a nice job.

What about Meeks: What will Detroit ultimately decide to do with second-year tight end Jackson Meeks? Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin didn't play Saturday and seem secure as the top three at the position. Holmes and Campbell have typically kept three tight ends on the initial roster, but Meeks has certainly made a case for inclusion and that's a credit to him.

He caught a six-yard touchdown pass and made another tackle on special teams Saturday against the Colts. He's still a little raw in making the switch from receiver to tight end full-time this season, but looks to have a lot of upside. Could the Lions keep four tight ends on the roster? He certainly seems like a candidate for the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53 and clears waivers.