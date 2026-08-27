Camp Notes: Campbell reflects on Lions' 2026 training camp

IMPORTANT MESSAGE

As thousands of high school football players begin their seasons this week, Campbell had some good advice all of them should adhere to.

"Man, you can smell freshly cut grass. It's Thursday night, it's Friday night, it's Saturday. It's you and this, probably a lot of kids you grew up with, you guys grew up together," Campbell said. "And I know this, we've got a couple of coaches that have seniors. They have seniors that are opening up tonight. And man, you never forget your senior year for sure.

"You don't forget all of them, but man, wherever you're at, make the most of it because you're not guaranteed to be able to get another chance to play and be with those guys that you grew up with and enjoy the game at that level and the wins and the sacrifice and the hard work and the blood and the sweat and the tears.