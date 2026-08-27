Camp Notes: Campbell reflects on Lions' 2026 training camp

Thursday marked the final practice of training camp at the Meijer Performance Center for the Detroit Lions. The only thing left now is a walkthrough and travel day Friday before Saturday's preseason finale in Indianapolis.
After that comes the difficult task of trimming the roster from 90 to an initial 53 on Sunday. On Tuesday, the Lions can create their 16-man practice squad. Then, it's all about the New Orleans Saints and Week 1 of the regular season Sept. 13 at Ford Field.
This was a little bit different training camp than we've seen from head coach Dan Campbell in recent years. He wanted to get back to focusing on themselves and doing the work in-house he thought necessary to get back to the team that won back-to-back NFC North titles in 2023 and 2024.
"I mean, I love the competitiveness," Campbell said of his overall takeaways from 2026 training camp. "We always get after it pretty good, but I think us getting back to it, it's just Detroit versus Detroit, the no joint practices. I just think we got a lot of good stuff done.
"We got through full installs, man. We got to hit every situation multiple times. And so, when you're able to do that, then you can really get pretty advanced with each other and test each other pretty good."
Campbell loves the competition he saw across the field during the last month of camp and feels good about the talent level up and down the roster, including the depth.
"I was talking to Tate Ratledge this morning because I think he's had a really good camp, but you go against Alim McNeill every day, man, you can't help but get better," Campbell said.
"And I think those two working each other and that's part of it. We talk about (Penei) Sewell and (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch all the time or Hutch when he goes over to Blake Miller. I mean, you can't get better competition than that. And you're getting that every day of the week."
Overall, Campbell likes where this team finished camp and believes Detroit got the necessary work to hit the ground running come the start of the regular season.
PACHECO UPDATE
Veteran running back Isiah Pacheco missed most of camp with a sprained MCL but is also dealing with a back injury, Campbell said Thursday.
"I can't give you anything definitive (on his return date)," Campbell said. "He is feeling better as of yesterday. I mean, it's been a little touch and go right now. He's had a little bit of a back and we're hoping he's coming out of this as of yesterday a little bit."
Pacheco was signed to be Jahmyr Gibbs’ primary backup this season with David Montgomery now in Houston. Sione Vaki has taken a lot of first-team reps when on the field in camp, and Campbell likes the overall collection of players in that room. We'll see if the team looks to add to that room with potentially a veteran player following cuts if they believe Pacheco might not be ready for Week 1.
View photos of the Detroit Lions' new Rivalries uniform.
IMPORTANT MESSAGE
As thousands of high school football players begin their seasons this week, Campbell had some good advice all of them should adhere to.
"Man, you can smell freshly cut grass. It's Thursday night, it's Friday night, it's Saturday. It's you and this, probably a lot of kids you grew up with, you guys grew up together," Campbell said. "And I know this, we've got a couple of coaches that have seniors. They have seniors that are opening up tonight. And man, you never forget your senior year for sure.
"You don't forget all of them, but man, wherever you're at, make the most of it because you're not guaranteed to be able to get another chance to play and be with those guys that you grew up with and enjoy the game at that level and the wins and the sacrifice and the hard work and the blood and the sweat and the tears.
"It's a special time, enjoy it. And you really, if you're a young guy, man, I'm a freshman, I'm a sophomore, you owe it to the seniors because this may be the last time that - you get one more shot, they don't. So, give them everything you have got and make it a special year for them because next year is your year and you're going to want those young guys to help you. So, man, enjoy it. It doesn't last and you'll remember it the rest of your life. "