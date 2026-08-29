5 things to watch: Lions at Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Today marks the official end of training camp with the Detroit Lions competing in their preseason finale this afternoon against the Colts.

It's one last opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make a good impression before the team must trim the roster to an initial 53 by Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline.

"A lot of competition, a lot of good players. And we're going to have to let go of some guys that are going to be able to go to other rosters and make some waves," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "That could happen. That's real and that's hard to do. But yeah, this is going to be hard, man, on Sunday."

Here are five things I'll be watching out for in today's preseason finale:

1. TOUGH D-LINE DECISIONS

This Lions' defensive front has been impressive in camp and there's a lot of expectations for the collective group heading into the regular season. Before we get there, there's some tough decisions that will have to be made for the final couple spots upfront on defense.

"It's interesting, the D-line room is the most interesting," Campbell said. "It's just top to bottom, there's a ton of good players in there, we feel like."

After Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Wonnum and Derrick Moore, who gets one of the last edge spots? Ahmed Hassanein, Eric O'Neill and Anthony Lucas have all shown promise and playmaking ability in training camp practices and the preseason. A big performance today by one of these players could potentially push them into a roster spot. Or will one of the interior players who can play the big end spot make up one of those edge spots?

Coming to a decision on how to roster the interior of the defensive front might be even more difficult for Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams and Tyler Lacy have taken most of the first-team reps. The depth after those three has has been fluid throughout camp. Levi Onwuzurike, Chris Smith and Mekhi Wingo are trusted veterans. Onwuzurike can also play the big end role. Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard and veteran Ben Stille have flashed in camp.