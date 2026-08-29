RECAP: Lions at Colts

Recap: Reserves and roster hopefuls got one last opportunity Saturday in Indianapolis to impress coaches and front office staff in Detroit's preseason finale before Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline to trim the roster to an initial 53.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week there were a handful of starting spots still up for grabs and he expected some tough decisions at several positions.
There were a number of players who made good on their last chance to make an impression in Detroit's 25-16 victory over the Colts to end the preseason.
Running back Trayveon Williams got the Lions on the board late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run that capped off a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Jake Bates missed the extra point wide right, however, keeping the score tied at 6-6 after a couple first quarter Indianapolis field goals.
View photos from the Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts Preseason Week 3 game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Indianapolis.
Tight end Jackson Meeks continued his fine play throughout training camp and the preseason, catching a six-yard pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs for a touchdown in the second quarter and putting an exclamation point on an 87-yard Detroit drive consisting of 16 plays.
The Lions took a 19-13 lead right before the half on Dobbs' second touchdown pass of the game, this one a two-yard strike to wide receiver Tay Martin.
Detroit extended the lead midway through the fourth quarter on Williams' second one-yard touchdown run of the contest. Bates missed the extra point, giving Detroit a 25-16 edge that was eventually the final tally.
The Lions out-gained Indianapolis with 356 total yards to 229 and 186 rushing yards compared to the Colts' 34.
Star performances: Campbell said this week the backup quarterback job was still an open competition between the veteran Dobbs and rookie Luke Altmyer heading into the preseason finale.
Dobbs took a big step toward claiming that job with his performance in Indianapolis. He led three touchdown drives and finished 15-of-19 passing for 128 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 129.8.
Dobbs and Altmyer each played about half the game with Altmyer completing seven of his 11 pass attempts for 55 yards and no touchdowns, one interception and a lost fumble.
Also having nice performances for the Lions on Saturday were running back Jacob Saylors (100 rushing yards), Williams (57 rushing yards, two touchdowns), wide receiver Lucky Jackson (94 receiving yards), defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (one sack, two QB hits), defensive lineman Myles Adams (one sack, two QB hits) and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (six tackles, one interception).
Key stat: The Lions were 7-for-8 on third down in the first half, while Indianapolis was 0-for-5 as Detroit held a 19-13 lead at halftime. Detroit finished 13-for-18 on third down. Indianapolis was 1-for-10.
Injury report: Running back Jabari Small left the game after taking a big hit on a kickoff return and did not return. Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe left the game in the third quarter and didn't return after he was injured attempting a tackle. Defensive back Aamaris Brown left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return.
Up next: Week 1 of the regular season vs. New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.