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RECAP: Lions at Colts

Aug 29, 2026 at 04:19 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: Reserves and roster hopefuls got one last opportunity Saturday in Indianapolis to impress coaches and front office staff in Detroit's preseason finale before Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline to trim the roster to an initial 53.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week there were a handful of starting spots still up for grabs and he expected some tough decisions at several positions.

There were a number of players who made good on their last chance to make an impression in Detroit's 25-16 victory over the Colts to end the preseason.

Running back Trayveon Williams got the Lions on the board late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run that capped off a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Jake Bates missed the extra point wide right, however, keeping the score tied at 6-6 after a couple first quarter Indianapolis field goals.

Lions at Colts Preseason Week 3 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts Preseason Week 3 game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Indianapolis.

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Zach Horton (43) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Zach Horton (43) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63), Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63), Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) and Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) and Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) and Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) and Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) and Detroit Lions tight end Thomas Gordon (82) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) and Detroit Lions tight end Thomas Gordon (82) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) and Detroit Lions safety Jason Taylor II (34) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) and Detroit Lions safety Jason Taylor II (34) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) and Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) and Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Easton Stick (4) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Easton Stick (4) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Roydell Williams (24) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Roydell Williams (24) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Trayveon Williams (47) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 in Indianapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Tight end Jackson Meeks continued his fine play throughout training camp and the preseason, catching a six-yard pass from quarterback Josh Dobbs for a touchdown in the second quarter and putting an exclamation point on an 87-yard Detroit drive consisting of 16 plays.

The Lions took a 19-13 lead right before the half on Dobbs' second touchdown pass of the game, this one a two-yard strike to wide receiver Tay Martin.

Detroit extended the lead midway through the fourth quarter on Williams' second one-yard touchdown run of the contest. Bates missed the extra point, giving Detroit a 25-16 edge that was eventually the final tally.

The Lions out-gained Indianapolis with 356 total yards to 229 and 186 rushing yards compared to the Colts' 34.

Star performances: Campbell said this week the backup quarterback job was still an open competition between the veteran Dobbs and rookie Luke Altmyer heading into the preseason finale.

Dobbs took a big step toward claiming that job with his performance in Indianapolis. He led three touchdown drives and finished 15-of-19 passing for 128 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 129.8.

Dobbs and Altmyer each played about half the game with Altmyer completing seven of his 11 pass attempts for 55 yards and no touchdowns, one interception and a lost fumble.

Also having nice performances for the Lions on Saturday were running back Jacob Saylors (100 rushing yards), Williams (57 rushing yards, two touchdowns), wide receiver Lucky Jackson (94 receiving yards), defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (one sack, two QB hits), defensive lineman Myles Adams (one sack, two QB hits) and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (six tackles, one interception).

Key stat: The Lions were 7-for-8 on third down in the first half, while Indianapolis was 0-for-5 as Detroit held a 19-13 lead at halftime. Detroit finished 13-for-18 on third down. Indianapolis was 1-for-10.

Injury report: Running back Jabari Small left the game after taking a big hit on a kickoff return and did not return. Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe left the game in the third quarter and didn't return after he was injured attempting a tackle. Defensive back Aamaris Brown left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Up next: Week 1 of the regular season vs. New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

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