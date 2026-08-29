RECAP: Lions at Colts

Star performances: Campbell said this week the backup quarterback job was still an open competition between the veteran Dobbs and rookie Luke Altmyer heading into the preseason finale.

Dobbs took a big step toward claiming that job with his performance in Indianapolis. He led three touchdown drives and finished 15-of-19 passing for 128 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 129.8.

Dobbs and Altmyer each played about half the game with Altmyer completing seven of his 11 pass attempts for 55 yards and no touchdowns, one interception and a lost fumble.

Also having nice performances for the Lions on Saturday were running back Jacob Saylors (100 rushing yards), Williams (57 rushing yards, two touchdowns), wide receiver Lucky Jackson (94 receiving yards), defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (one sack, two QB hits), defensive lineman Myles Adams (one sack, two QB hits) and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (six tackles, one interception).

Key stat: The Lions were 7-for-8 on third down in the first half, while Indianapolis was 0-for-5 as Detroit held a 19-13 lead at halftime. Detroit finished 13-for-18 on third down. Indianapolis was 1-for-10.

Injury report: Running back Jabari Small left the game after taking a big hit on a kickoff return and did not return. Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe left the game in the third quarter and didn't return after he was injured attempting a tackle. Defensive back Aamaris Brown left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return.