6 Lions named to NFL Top 100 list

The NFL Top 100 list has wrapped up just days before the 2026 season kicks off. Each offseason, players around the league vote on who they believe are the best players in the NFL based on their performances from the previous year. Only players who are active and not retired heading into the upcoming season are eligible.
Since 2023, the Detroit Lions have had at least three players voted into the NFL Top 100 with quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson appearing on the list each year since.
Ahead of the 2026 season, the NFL Top 100 featured six Lions, as follows:
No. 88 - Linebacker Jack Campbell
Coming in at No. 88, Campbell was the first Lion revealed in this year's NFL Top 100. He earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors following the 2025 season. He totaled the second-most tackles in the league (176) and nearly doubled his sack total from 2024.
The 2023 No. 18 overall pick out of Iowa climbed up the Lions' leader board in Year 3. Campbell surpassed former linebacker DeAndre Levy (151) in Week 17 of the 2025 season, setting a franchise record for most combined tackles in a single season.
"(Campbell's) a freak. First-team All-Pro this past year, 6-5, runs like a deer, hits like a train," Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs said.
2025 stats:
- 176 total tackles (89 solo, 87 assisted)
- 9 tackles for loss
- 5.0 sacks
- 5 quarterback hits
- 4 passes defended
- 3 forced fumbles
- 2 fumble recoveries
No. 37 - Tackle Penei Sewell
For the third consecutive year, Sewell finds himself in the top 50 on this list. Sewell was also named First-Team AP All-Pro for the third consecutive season (2023-25) and was a Pro Bowl selection for the fourth straight year (2022-25).
Sewell led all qualifying tackles in the league with a 95.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade and a 96.8 run grade in 2025.
"He's a beast," New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said of Sewell. "His balance, his tenacity, his effort, his ability to move in space. You talk about a guy that's around 330 (pounds) that can run like he can, can block in space, can change directions. He's a true warrior."
2025 stats:
- 998 offensive snaps
- 19 total pressures allowed
- 6 quarterback hits allowed
- 2 sacks allowed
No. 33 - Quarterback Jared Goff
Goff earned his spot in the NFL Top 100 for the fourth straight year.
Goff completed 393-of-578 passes in 2025 for a 68.0 completion rate. He threw for 4,564 yards, which was his fourth straight year eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark, and 34 touchdowns. Heading into the 2026 season, Goff ranks first in franchise history in passer rating (101.3) and completion percentage (67.9).
"(Goff), he's pinpoint accurate. He does a great job of understanding the situation and making checks, too. That's what I love about him is he's smart," Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake said. "He's like one of those old-school quarterbacks that just studies the game. You know, one of those true quarterbacks that can make the checks on the line, can see defenses, read defenses and if you're out of position, he's going to make you pay."
2025 stats:
- 68.0 completion percentage
- 4,564 yards
- 34 touchdowns
No. 30 - Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson came in at No. 30 in the 2026 NFL Top 100, which is a 25-spot leap from the 2025 list where he ranked 55th. This is his first time being ranked in the top 30. Following the 2025 season, Hutchinson earned his first AP All-Pro honor (second-team) and his second Pro Bowl selection.
Hutchinson totaled 54 tackles in his fourth NFL season and 14.5 sacks (career-high). His sack count was good for fourth in the league in 2025 and second-most in Lions history. Per PFF, he led the NFL in total pressures (100), was tied for second in forced fumbles (four) and was third in quarterback hits (35), quarterback hurries (64), pass-rush win percentage (23.1 percent) and strip sacks (tied with three).
"(Hutchinson is) a player that embraced where he is. He is the Lions ... When you play that team, you know you have to play him," Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. "I would call him 'spin move Hutch' ... he's an elusive player. Physical, but very, very energized."
2025 stats:
- 64 quarterback hurries
- 54 total tackles (36 solo, 18 assisted)
- 35 quarterback hits
- 14.5 sacks
- 14 tackles for loss
- 4 forced fumbles
- 3 passes defended
- 1 fumble recovery
- 1 interception
No. 22 - Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown was voted into spot No. 22 of the NFL Top 100 after earning his third AP All-Pro and fourth Pro Bowl honors in 2025. He has the most career receptions (547) through his first five seasons in NFL history and is the only player to log at least 90 catches in each of his first five seasons. St. Brown is also the Lions' leader for most 100-reception seasons (four).
In 2025, St. Brown caught 117 passes for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 12 yards per catch and 82.4 yards per game. He ranked second among NFL wide receivers in receiving touchdowns and targets (162), fourth in receptions and fifth in receiving yards, per PFF.
"He's like a bulldog. Strong at the top of his route, got great hands, understand defenses. Smart player," Lake said. "At the end of the day, (it) comes down to that mindset of I'm going to come out here and it doesn't matter who's across from me, who I'm playing, what day it is, what time of the game. I'm going to go out there and wreak havoc."
2025 stats:
- 117 receptions
- 1,401 receiving yards
- 11 receiving touchdowns
- 591 yards after catch
- 12.0 yards per catch
- 5.1 yards after catch per reception
No. 9 - Running back Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs bumped up 18 spots from the 2025 NFL Top 100, coming in at No. 9 ahead of the upcoming season. He earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2025 and set the record for the most touchdowns by an NFL player through three-career seasons with 49. It's also the most touchdowns any player has totaled before turning 24 years old. Gibbs signed a contract extension at the beginning of August with the Lions that will keep him in Detroit through the 2030 season.
In his third NFL season, Gibbs had 243 carries for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had an additional 77 receptions for 616 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He had the third-most rushing touchdowns and seventh-most rushing yards out of 55 eligible halfbacks in 2025, per PFF.
"I would say he's the fastest person I've ever seen on the field," Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons said. "If you don't rally tackle, there's no way you beat the Lions with (Gibbs) at running back."
2025 stats:
- 1,223 rushing yards
- 13 rushing touchdowns
- 5.0 yards per carry
- 27 explosive runs (10 or more yards)
- 62 forced missed tackles
- 77 receptions
- 616 receiving yards
- 5 receiving touchdowns