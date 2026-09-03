6 Lions named to NFL Top 100 list

No. 22 - Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was voted into spot No. 22 of the NFL Top 100 after earning his third AP All-Pro and fourth Pro Bowl honors in 2025. He has the most career receptions (547) through his first five seasons in NFL history and is the only player to log at least 90 catches in each of his first five seasons. St. Brown is also the Lions' leader for most 100-reception seasons (four).

In 2025, St. Brown caught 117 passes for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 12 yards per catch and 82.4 yards per game. He ranked second among NFL wide receivers in receiving touchdowns and targets (162), fourth in receptions and fifth in receiving yards, per PFF.

"He's like a bulldog. Strong at the top of his route, got great hands, understand defenses. Smart player," Lake said. "At the end of the day, (it) comes down to that mindset of I'm going to come out here and it doesn't matter who's across from me, who I'm playing, what day it is, what time of the game. I'm going to go out there and wreak havoc."

2025 stats: