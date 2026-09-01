TWENTYMAN: Breaking down first five games of 2026 season

Week 4 at Carolina: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m.

Players to watch:

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown: Through the first five seasons of a player's Lions career, St. Brown ranks first in receptions (547), receiving yards (6,252) and 100-yard games (24) and is also second in receiving touchdowns (44). He had arguably the best training camp of his career over the last month.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young: The former No. 1 overall pick in 2023 comes off a 2025 season that saw him reach career highs in completion percentage (63.6), passing yards (3,011), touchdown passes (23) and passer rating (87.8). He led Carolina to an NFC South division title last year.

Key matchup: Guard Tate Ratledge vs. defensive tackle Derrick Brown

Campbell has been very complimentary of the training camp Ratledge had going into his second season. He finished the year ranked in the Top 12 among all NFL guards in run blocking and gave up just one sack and four quarterback hits over his last 12 starts. Brown had a terrific 2025 season, recording 73 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 11 QB hits from the interior of Carolina's defensive front.

Important stat: The Panthers' defense was No. 1 in the NFL last year in holding opponents to just a 51.5 passer rating on deep passing attempts that traveled at least 20 yards in the air.

Week 5 at Arizona: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m.

Players to watch:

Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill: McNeill looked great in training camp and said he feels like his explosiveness is back now that he's a year and eight months removed from a torn ACL. The Lions expect McNeill and second-year defensive lineman Tyleik Williams to be a dangerous duo in the middle of Detroit's front.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride: McBride had a monster season in Petzing's offense in Arizona last season, recording 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's a matchup nightmare at the position with his size and speed combination.

Key matchup: Tackle Penei Sewell vs. edge rusher Josh Sweat

Sewell made the move to left tackle to protect Goff's blindside. Sewell has developed into one of the best offensive tackles in the game, allowing just one sack in 16 starts in 2025. Sweat's 12.0 sacks last season tied for eighth-most in the NFL. He also added 13 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits.