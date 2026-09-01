TWENTYMAN: Breaking down first five games of 2026 season

The 2026 preseason is in the books. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his staff have begun preparing for the regular season opener vs. New Orleans Sept. 13 at Ford Field.
Following is a look at Detroit's first five games of the 2026 NFL season:
Week 1 vs. New Orleans: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.
Players to watch:
Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson: Coming off an All-Pro season last year, Hutchinson was dominant throughout training camp and looks poised for a monster 2026 season. Hutchinson's 43.0 sacks through his first four seasons are the most in team history.
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave: Olave is the Saints' top receiving option coming off a 100-catch, 1,163-yard season with nine touchdowns in 2025. With wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans' first-round pick this year, expected to miss a couple months with a hamstring injury, I expect quarterback Tyler Shough to look Olave's way early and often in this one.
Key matchup: Hutchinson vs. left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Hutchinson ranked top five in the NFL last season in total pressures (100), QB hits (35), sacks (14.5), hurries (64) and forced fumbles (4). Banks was New Orleans' 2025 first-round pick, who started all 17 games and allowed just 4.0 sacks all year.
Important stat: The Saints allowed 49 sacks in 2025, which was seventh-most in the NFL.
Week 2 at Buffalo: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m.
Players to watch:
Lions quarterback Jared Goff: Goff has had to adjust to a new play caller in Detroit in Drew Petzing, but that transition looked smooth in training camp. Goff, 31, enters his 11th NFL season in the prime of his career with one of the top collections of skill weapons in the league at his disposal.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen: The last time the Lions faced Allen and the Bills was Week 14 of the 2024 season when Allen completed 23-of-34 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 68 rushing yards and two more scores. He's as dynamic a player as there is in this league.
Key matchup: Linebacker Jack Campbell vs. running back James Cook
Cook comes off a monster season that saw him lead the NFL in rushing with 1,621 yards that went along with 12 touchdowns. Campbell is the heart and soul of Detroit's defense. He was second in the NFL last year with 176 tackles and led the league with 44 run stops.
Important stat: Buffalo led the NFL in average rushing yards per game in 2025 with an average of 159.6.
Week 3 vs. New York Jets: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.
Players to watch:
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs: Gibbs has emerged as one of the top running backs in the league and has the most touchdowns (49) by any player in NFL history through their first four seasons. Gibbs is one of the preseason favorites for Offensive Player of the Year.
Jets linebacker David Bailey: The No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft, Bailey recorded 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss at Texas Tech last season. The New York Post wrote last week that Bailey was the most impressive player at Jets training camp this summer.
Key matchup: Cornerback D.J. Reed vs. wide receiver Garrett Wilson
Reed missed six games last year due to a hamstring injury and was admittedly never quite the same player post-injury. The Lions need him to play like their No. 1 cornerback. Wilson also dealt with injury last season, playing in just seven games. When healthy, he is a top receiver in this league. He crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2022 (1,103), 2023 (1,042) and 2024 (1,104).
Important stat: Opponents averaged 136.2 rushing yards per game against the Jets last season, which ranked 28th in the league. New York allowed 65 rushes of 10-plus yards (ranked 29th) and four rushes of 50-plus yards (32nd).
View photos of the Detroit Lions' new Rivalries uniform.
Week 4 at Carolina: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m.
Players to watch:
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown: Through the first five seasons of a player's Lions career, St. Brown ranks first in receptions (547), receiving yards (6,252) and 100-yard games (24) and is also second in receiving touchdowns (44). He had arguably the best training camp of his career over the last month.
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young: The former No. 1 overall pick in 2023 comes off a 2025 season that saw him reach career highs in completion percentage (63.6), passing yards (3,011), touchdown passes (23) and passer rating (87.8). He led Carolina to an NFC South division title last year.
Key matchup: Guard Tate Ratledge vs. defensive tackle Derrick Brown
Campbell has been very complimentary of the training camp Ratledge had going into his second season. He finished the year ranked in the Top 12 among all NFL guards in run blocking and gave up just one sack and four quarterback hits over his last 12 starts. Brown had a terrific 2025 season, recording 73 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 11 QB hits from the interior of Carolina's defensive front.
Important stat: The Panthers' defense was No. 1 in the NFL last year in holding opponents to just a 51.5 passer rating on deep passing attempts that traveled at least 20 yards in the air.
Week 5 at Arizona: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m.
Players to watch:
Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill: McNeill looked great in training camp and said he feels like his explosiveness is back now that he's a year and eight months removed from a torn ACL. The Lions expect McNeill and second-year defensive lineman Tyleik Williams to be a dangerous duo in the middle of Detroit's front.
Cardinals tight end Trey McBride: McBride had a monster season in Petzing's offense in Arizona last season, recording 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's a matchup nightmare at the position with his size and speed combination.
Key matchup: Tackle Penei Sewell vs. edge rusher Josh Sweat
Sewell made the move to left tackle to protect Goff's blindside. Sewell has developed into one of the best offensive tackles in the game, allowing just one sack in 16 starts in 2025. Sweat's 12.0 sacks last season tied for eighth-most in the NFL. He also added 13 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits.
Important stat: Arizona ranked 27th in the league in 2025, allowing opponents a success rate of 43.1 percent on third down.